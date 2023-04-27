Blooming on Stewart Street

Although her South Stewart Street home isn’t on the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Parade route, Maritza Dyck is a fan of the festival and has decorated her home for the event that begins Friday with the two-day Bloomin’ Wine Fest. Dyck purchased the large bloom that hangs outside her dining room window at the festival’s souvenir store and created the bouquet seen indoors herself. The picture was taken Tuesday.