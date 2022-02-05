WINCHESTER — Dr. Lynn Nieman has opened Blossom Medical, an aesthetic medispa.
The practice offers a variety of state-of-the-art services to improve skin and slow the aging process, including wrinkle treatments, facial fillers, fractional micro-needling, chemical peels and hair restoration. Blossom Medical also offers Skin Medica and custom skin care products.
“Blossom Medical was founded on the principles of confidence and service,” Neiman said in a press release. “In a consultation, I educate patients about procedures and treatments empowering them to make medical decisions that are right for them.”
Medical spas or medispas are a hybrid between the traditional day spa and a medical clinic, the release explains. Medispas strive to blend the best of two worlds — a relaxing spa experience with the procedures and expertise typically only found at a doctor’s office.
Blossom Medical, located in Winchester, offers procedures for treating lines, wrinkles, sunspots, sagging skin, loss of facial volume and other unwanted conditions of aging.
“There is no one beauty standard, but there are guiding principles with results that are youthful and refreshed, but not overdone,” Neiman said. “Aesthetic enhancement should be subtle, natural, and balanced.”
Nieman is a board-certified anesthesiologist and has received extensive training through the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) in a fellowship for Aesthetic Medicine. She has trained under Sharon McQuillan, MD, president of the New You Medical Training Institute as well as advanced training from Allergan Medical Institute. She regularly attends continuing education experiences, including training with Dr. Thuy Doan in Atlanta and with the Consultant Clinic in Beverly Hills. She attended the Ohio State University College of Medicine and completed her residency at the University of Texas Health Science center in San Antonio.
For more information about Blossom Medical, visit www.blossomaesthetic.com or call 540-323-7254.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.