WINCHESTER — Dr. Lynn Neiman said the winning formula when it came to finding a new location for her Blossom Medical aesthetics practice was one part luck, one part love.
Neiman found that in the former Sarah Zane Fire Hall and is in the process of moving her practice from its current location on Plaza Drive to the historic downtown building at 8 W. Fairfax Lane. A grand opening is set for Aug. 20.
“We knew we were outgrowing the space that we had here and we started looking around. I wanted to find a building that wasn’t necessarily commercial with a bunch of stores but that was more than just a sterile doctor’s office,” Neiman said. “Having a medspa kind of bridges that gap. Obviously, it has to be a safe physician’s office, but patients are expecting a certain type of luxury when they walk into the space.”
She said she especially appreciated the history of Sarah Zane, the fire company’s namesake who, when she died in 1821, left $1,000 to the citizens of Winchester to purchase a fire engine and a hose.
“From a woman founder, having a building that comes with such a great historical woman, it just felt right,” Neiman said. "It felt like that would be the perfect place to grow the business.”
From 1879 to 1936, the fire hall was home to the Sarah Zane Fire Company, which was later incorporated into Winchester’s Rouss Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company.
In 2021, developer Tej Trummer-Dutta bought the property with plans to convert the three-story building into four upper-level apartments, ground-floor space suitable for a commercial business, an open-air deck on the roof and a courtyard patio.
Soon, the renovated building's ground floor will be home to Blossom Medical, which specializes in noninvasive facial aesthetics.
The practice offers a variety of “state-of-the-art” skin care procedures that address issues from acne to anti-aging and “everything in between.”
Blossom Medical Master Aesthetician Courtney Seniff explained that a medspa differs from a traditional esthetic spa in the sense that medical aestheticians can use products and perform procedures that an esthetician at a spa cannot.
“For example, the percentages in the peels and the depth of the microneedling that we can do, you cannot do as an esthetician,” she said.
Services include wrinkle treatments, injectables, laser services, photorejuvenation, fractional microneedling, diamond glow, facial services, chemical peels, prep for hair restoration and more.
The new space will allow for more treatment rooms and service options. The practice recently added several new lasers, including Genius RF Microneedling, Clarity II for pain-free laser hair removal and the Sciton Maxi and BBL lasers to address melasma and skin resurfacing.
Additionally, the practice has added Physician Assistant Ashley Warren to perform injectables as well as Sabrina Narciso, who is the new laser technician.
“We’ve been really fortunate in that the community has supported our small business,” Neiman said. "We've grown in terms of our patient load, and we've grown in terms of different procedures that we can offer. As our team has grown and as our patients have asked more of us, I’m really excited and thrilled to be able to offer them a really beautiful space to come to with more space for more appointments with more providers.”
Neiman opened Blossom Medical in February of 2020, just weeks before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. She closed the doors about a month later before reopening in June of 2020.
“Like everyone else, it was an unprecedented time and we were all dealing with uncharted territory,” she said. "I really believed in this business and myself, and I used the early days of the pandemic as a time to further my education and do as many things as I could to build a stronger business.”
Neiman is a board-certified anesthesiologist who has received extensive training through the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) in a fellowship for Aesthetic Medicine. She said she always envisioned opening her own medspa, combining her passion for wellness and health with her artistic side.
“I loved my time in anesthesia and I loved being able to take care of patients one-on-one. Believe it or not, the kind of skills for nerve blocks and spinal epidurals, that kind of translates here with what my hands are trained to do,” she said. “I’ve also been an artist my whole life. I’ve always been on the other side of a camera or a canvas, and I’ve always been an art student. This was one of those times where my whole brain and my whole being could be part of a craft that I would love to come to work and do.”
Blossom Medical will hold its grand opening celebration for invitees only from 6-7:30 p.m. and then open the doors to the public from 7:30-9 p.m. Black tie is preferred.
For more information on Blossom Medical, visit blossomaesthetic.com or call 540-323-7254.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.