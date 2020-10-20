mWINCHESTER — One of Winchester's longest-tenured civil servants has been promoted to deputy city manager.
Mary Blowe, who started working for the city 23 years ago as an employee in its Commissioner of the Revenue's Office, is Winchester's new deputy city manager.
"It's humbling and an honor, for sure," Blowe said on Monday. "I love the people I work with."
City Manager Dan Hoffman, who started his job on Sept. 28, said the promotion was a no-brainer, and it's something City Council had already discussed before hiring him over the summer.
"Mary is clearly a critical member of our team," Hoffman said. "This change reflects the important role she plays in not just my success as a city manager, but the success of the city in general. Her years of service and collaboration needed to be acknowledged."
Blowe will continue in her existing role as Winchester's chief financial officer, but Hoffman said he plans to gradually expand her duties in the month's ahead.
"In the future, I'll add more responsibilities and make sure it's not just a title change only," he said. "I want her to be able to grow and develop professionally."
"We complement each other, with his strengths and mine," Blowe said. "He's been super to work with."
Under former city manager Eden Freeman, who served Winchester from July 21, 2014, until her resignation on March 16 of this year, Blowe, the director of the city's Finance Department, was promoted to chief financial officer (CFO) with the understanding she would fill in for Freeman as needed.
"For me, it was a natural progression [to be named deputy city manager]," Blowe said. "If Dan is not around or needs to take a vacation or whatever, the deputy city manager will have the authority to step in and take over. It gives a good line of succession."
Blowe said she's looking forward to the added challenges she'll face as the No. 2 leader for the city of Winchester.
"I like to move and do different things," she said. "I love the city and I don't want to go anywhere, but it's nice to be able to have a different role."
Blowe's annual salary is $128,731. There has been no salary change with her new title.
Winchester's last assistant city manager was Doug Hewett, whose position was eliminated on July 1, 2014.
