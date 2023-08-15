WINCHESTER — If there’s one thing Blue Peacock Antiques has a knack for, it’s taking really old stuff and making it fresh, relevant and findable. Store owners Tanya and Scott Singleton are pleased to be celebrating 10 years in Winchester’s world of antiques.
The couple started out as dealers, selling items at an antiques store that used to be located on South Braddock Street. When that shop closed, the couple launched Blue Peacock Antiques at 116 N. Loudoun St. on Winchester’s Loudoun Street Mall and haven’t looked back — except when it comes to regarding old objects.
The 9,000-square-foot store is open seven days a week. On any given Saturday, about 400 customers walk through the doors of Blue Peacock Antiques, according to the Singletons. Currently, the store features goods from about 20 different antiques dealers, who feature items from 1979 or earlier. About 80% of the antiques are from the Northern Shenandoah Valley and surrounding locations.
Local connection is meaningful to the Singletons, since they consider objects to be more than just “things.” The Singletons appreciate the context of material culture and the lives of the people associated with it. They understand that objects can evoke emotion and give people advice when faced with the sometimes overwhelming task of dispensing an estate. They like to help give new life, meaning and usefulness to objects people cannot hold onto anymore.
“We say we recycle, salvage, save it. We tell people who ask us about why they should consider buying old, that antiques have character. If it’s lasted 100 years, it will last 100 more. And the stories that go with objects are important.”
Being located downtown suits Blue Peacock Antiques perfectly. “Winchester is very historical. There is lots of history right here outside the doors of this store from the Revolutionary War to the Civil War and everything else. We’re in the heart of it and selling history. You can take a piece of history home with you,” Scott remarks.
Location is important to Tanya, too, who says something as simple as going outside to clean the windows on the storefront reminds her what selling antiques in downtown Winchester is all about. “It’s nice to have a hometown business and to sell hometown goods. ”
At Blue Peacock Antiques there are whimsical things and utilitarian objects. On a recent Wednesday morning in mid-August, one customer was trying on fur coats that have gracefully weathered the years. Another customer flashed a photo of a certain style of sandwich glass he was seeking. Tanya took him straight to the shelf most likely to house the pattern.
There are items that set the mood and objects which add flair- from vinyl albums to glowing glassware. Big or small, it’s there- from a stately grand piano to unique pieces of jewelry.
All of this has made Blue Peacock a go-to shop for collectors and decorators who seek a reliable source for finds. The store attracts shoppers of all ages and incomes with varied tastes and styles. Dealers are always refreshing their offerings. As such, Scott says there is one teenager who drives to Winchester from Manassas regularly in hopes of adding to his collection of military memorabilia.
It is, perhaps, such memorabilia that highlights the fact that old items always have a backstory and how that narrative can inform the present.“We don’t filter history. There’s always two sides to a story. If you lose half of the story, you don’t get the whole story,” Scott says. The material history of war and the related stories are important — if you don’t want history to repeat itself, Tanya explains.
The shop features artifacts from several wars: World War I, World War II and before. “When it comes to all artifacts, we try to maintain the provenance. We keep the story with the item.” In the case of a set of World War II medals at the front of the store, Scott notes that letters written by an 18 year old American soldier to his mother are associated with his medals and are all kept together. There are similar letters written by a young German soldier in another case.
Touching tangible objects and browsing the store is part of the Blue Peacock Antiques experience. While the store shifted to online sales briefly during the COVID-19 shutdown, the Singleton’s were eager to get people back through the door.
“Most of our customers like to touch and see items before they buy it. It’s a personal thing for them. Personally for me, I’m a touchy-feely person. Many people want to know the story behind it and want the experience of the hunt,” Tanya says. “It’s that ‘AHA! I found that perfect thing! I get to clean it up. It’s kind of like finding the perfect wedding dress!”
Selling the unexpected often renders colorful stories too, like the time Blue Peacock Antiques hosted a “Knight in Shining Armor.” Tanya says it became an adventure when the full (heavy) suit of armor sold. She spent some time wrapping it head to toe in bubble wrap so it could travel safely, which is a bit ironic considering its “armor” status. Tanya laughs when she recounts that the person who came to retrieve the swaddled night showed up in a vintage hearse.
Jumping off of Tanya’s vivid memory of the human-esque form being hauled off in a hearse, Scott recalls the time a box of bottles from the 1800s arrived in the store. The four bottles were in a sturdy box a medical professional might have carried and were filled with 19th century embalming fluid.
This niche oddity sold in less than 24 hours.
The stories behind finding the storied antiques can be lively too. The Singletons have eagerly picked for years, which means they going through properties of all sorts to find treasures. “People ask if we are afraid to go in somewhere where someone has died. We’re not,” Scott says.
Tanya nods. “The only thing that gave me the willies was entering a barn once,” she says. Scott laughs, recalling the imagery that just jumped into his wife’s mind.
“There were no lights,” Scott says. “Well, there was one sliver of light coming in through a crack. But, it was really dark,” Tanya says.
“We went in. I shined my light. If there was one, there were 500 doll heads hanging from the rafters with their eyes illuminated by my flashlight. Doll eyes staring,” Scott chuckles.
“Ooooh. NO,” Tanya exclaims shaking her head, remembering the scene.
“She fled,” Scott says, grinning at his wife.
As purveyors of antiques and as shopkeepers, the Singletons strive to keep things interesting and relevant while dealing in what’s old. That can be tricky, since, even antiques go through trends. One year people might be looking for pie safes and Hoosier cabinets and then something else, like Elvis albums and Tiffany lamps become the hot thing. Right now, the Singletons say uranium glass is particularly popular.
They have to constantly figure how to keep old things “new.” “We are constantly changing things around in here and merchandising differently,” Scott says. “We are always cleaning!” Tanya smiles. “We want things to be fresh.”
Reflecting on a decade in antiques, Scott says, “In business, it’s easy to derail yourself and vision of what you want to do. We don’t panic.” Tanya agrees, “We always do our best to stay the course. We just regroup and keep going.”
The steadfastness of the business philosophy is reflected in the story behind the genesis of the “Blue Peacock” name. “When we decided to start an antique business, we went to an auction near Mt. Jackson,” Scott says. “There was a huge box of peacock feathers. We ended up with them. We still have some! When we are thinking about a name for our business, we were out in the garage looking at the box and it hit us. Blue Peacock.”
The couple researched the different meanings of peacocks in various cultures and discovered they are often seen as sacred and protective. “Blue peacocks stand for honesty, truthfulness, integrity and loyalty,” Scott says. “Those are all traits we aspire to every day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.