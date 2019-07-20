BLUEMONT — Blue Ridge Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company 8 will hold its annual Sunday Buffet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday in its air-conditioned social hall at 131 Retreat Road in eastern Clarke County.
Grilled chicken, sweet and hot Italian sausage and hot dogs will be the main courses. Fresh, sweet corn courtesy of Nalls Farm Market and a variety of side dishes and salads also will be served, along with desserts and ice cream and drinks.
Meal prices will be $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 5-12 and free for younger children. Carryout meals available. Proceeds benefit the fire company.
Retreat Road is off Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 7), a third of a mile east of the Shenandoah River.
