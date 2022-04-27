WINCHESTER — Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity has been honored for designing houses for low-income individuals and families that rival the quality of commercially produced single-family homes selling for $300,000 and more.
The Winchester-based chapter at 400 Battaile Drive was presented with the prestigious Best in Durability award at Habitat for Humanity International's annual affiliate conference April 11-13 in Atlanta.
"What this award speaks to is our commitment to the importance of ensuring the houses that we build are quality homes," Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Kim Herbstritt said. "We put a lot of effort into assuring that our homes are durable."
Herbstritt said more than 1,100 Habitat for Humanity International affiliates were eligible for the award, which was presented to Blue Ridge Habitat based on the quality of the home designs it submitted for the competition.
The winning entry was selected by "an independent panel of judges outside the realm of Habitat International that was established by an engineering group from Simpson Strong-Tie," a California-based company that designs and manufactures products for the construction industry, said Blue Ridge Habitat Director of Development and Marketing Kimberly Wilt. "It's a big win for our organization."
To be considered for the durability award, Wilt said, Blue Ridge Habitat submitted a design by Winchester architect Kerri Ann Kite for a Habitat-built house at 516 Fremont Ave. that is "better able to withstand damage from normal conditions, normal use and natural aging."
"What we want to do is make them affordable with very, very low maintenance," Blue Ridge Habitat Director of Construction and Safety Greg Shanholtz said about the homes built by the nonprofit. "For the exterior, we use a 50-year [roof] shingle, 30-year siding, vinyl trim components, Azek composite decking. ... Inside the house, we use WaterSense plumbing fixtures, electrical items that are Energy Star rated and cabinets from American Woodmark. We also use LED lighting inside and outside the houses."
"The ability to keep maintenance costs down allows our families to have funding to do other things like explore educational opportunities for themselves and their kids," Wilt said.
Additionally, Shanholtz said new Habitat homes are built to withstand bad weather and include crawlspaces that improve air flow, reduce the possibilities of mold and mildew, and provide room for the installation of hot water heaters.
"It's a great package we put together, comparable to any other builder in Winchester," Shanholtz said.
"What we're doing here overall is striving for excellence and ensuring that the work we're doing is strong, solid and having an impact," Herbstritt said.
Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity, which serves Winchester and Frederick, Clarke and Shenandoah counties, builds single-family homes for low-income individuals and families. It keeps construction costs down by using volunteers and the people who will be moving into the houses to perform much of the work.
Since its establishment in 1997, Herbstritt said her organization has built or renovated 84 homes in the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
"Over 95% of the homes that we do are new builds," Wilt said. "We build quality, sustainable, durable homes for the lifetime of the owner."
For more information about Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity, visit blueridgehabitat.org.
