WINCHESTER — With hundreds of thousands of dollars changing hands and dozens of documents to sign, buying a house can be an overwhelming task.
But officials with Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity in Winchester say the stressful, time-consuming process is worth it because, in the end, ownership provides more financial security than renting a home ever could.
“The benefits and the value of homeownership are amazing,” said Kim Herbstritt, executive director of the nonprofit Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity at 400 Battaile Drive. “If you can get into a home that you own, hopefully you’ll build equity over time. You’ll also be able to better manage your money because you’ll have a better sense of what your monthly payment’s going to be, whereas with renting ... you’re at the mercy of your landlord.”
Herbstritt said that message is especially important for members of the Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed (ALICE) population who may immediately rule out buying a house because they think they can’t obtain or afford a mortgage. However, particularly with Blue Ridge Habitat’s assistance, it is often possible for ALICE individuals and families to buy quality, affordable homes.
Since home loans can be repaid over two or three decades, monthly mortgage payments are often lower than the rents charged for comparable houses. Also, those payments will remain somewhat consistent over the term of a mortgage, while there’s no way to predict how much rent will cost for a comparable dwelling in 20 or 30 years.
Blue Ridge Habitat Director of Development and Marketing Kimberley Wilt said those monthly savings can be tucked away and used when needed for things like replacing a hot water heater or repairing a HVAC unit.
“The great thing about having that investment is you do have the capability of weathering the storms if larger financial burdens hit you in any capacity,” Wilt said.
Caring for a house is important to help maintain or increase its value, Herbstritt said, and that’s critical when a homeowner decides to sell his or her property. The higher a home’s value and the lower the amount of money still owed on the mortgage, the more cash its owner will pocket when the dwelling is sold.
That money can be then be used as a down payment on another house, and the more money paid up front means the lower the monthly mortgage payments will be on the new house.
“According to Federal Reserve [Board] data in 2019, homeowners had a median net worth of $255,000, while renters had a median net worth of $6,300,” Herbstritt said. “A huge, huge difference.”
That’s not to say that buying a house doesn’t come with risks. For example, Wilt said she and her husband previously bought a home during a period of high demand in the housing market. When demand lessened, housing values and prices fell and the Wilts found themselves being “upside down” on their mortgage, with the amount of money they owed exceeding their house’s appraised value.
“I was paying over 40 percent of our collective income for that home,” Wilt said, noting that ideally, monthly housing costs should never exceed 30% of an individual’s or household’s income. “I ended up working with my lender to get out of a very, very negative situation that my husband and I would otherwise still be reeling from.”
Blue Ridge Habitat is familiar with the potential pitfalls of ownership, which is why it follows strict guidelines when helping people secure affordable housing.
“We ensure that they’re paying less than 30 percent of the area median income (currently $29,627 per year for individuals and $61,102 for households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau) and we put them in homes that we know are going to increase in value,” Wilt said. “We also try to ensure that the homes we’re selling are of comparable value to any other home in that neighborhood.”
Blue Ridge Habitat sells homes in two ways. The nonprofit’s traditional method is having low-income clients who are accepted into its homeownership program to obtain reduced mortgages by assisting the organization in the construction or renovation of their future homes. The second method, which began in November in the 400 block of West Lane in Winchester, involves Blue Ridge Habitat building its own affordable houses and offering them for sale to the general public.
To help members of the ALICE population come up with a down payment and obtain a mortgage for Habitat homes that they help to build or buy outright, Herbstritt said, “We work to get funding wherever we can. ... Sometimes it’s a pretty big lift for us, and sometimes we have to carry a second deed in addition to offering down payment assistance of $10,000 or so. We just layer as much as we can to make that mortgage and monthly payment manageable.”
To learn more about Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity and its programs to help low-income individuals and families buy affordable houses, visit blueridgehabitat.org.
