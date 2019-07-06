WINCHESTER — Blue Ridge Hospice President and CEO Constance Morrison has announced she is leaving the nonprofit. Friday will be her last day.
The 11-member Blue Ridge Hospice board of directors has hired current board member Richard Kennedy as interim CEO to oversee day-to-day operations until a permanent CEO is hired. Kennedy won’t serve on the board while he is CEO. He will start his new position Aug. 1.
Missy Orlando, director of marketing for Blue Ridge Hospice, said the resignation was a mutual decision between Morrison and the board, as they both felt like she had accomplished what she was brought in to do. She joined Blue Ridge Hospice in April of 2018, after previously serving as CEO and president of Home Health Care Management Inc., a nonprofit organization based in Reading, Pa. Before that, she was a physician assistant in the Navy Reserve for 22 years.
“She was brought in as a change agent,” Orlando said. “The board was looking for somebody who had extensive experience in helping an organization get up to speed very quickly when it came to improving the overall quality of care.”
A press release from Blue Ridge Hospice state that during Morrison’s 15-month tenure at Blue Ridge Hospice, she oversaw the successful conversion to a new electronic medical records system, reorganized the medical team structure and introduced new internal policies and procedures to improve quality and patient care.
Updates to the organization’s Inpatient Care Center included the purchase of state-of-the-art patient care beds and the modernization of the nurse’s station. Four of the nonprofit’s eight thrift stores were remodeled during Morrison’s tenure — a move that helped raise more money for the organization, according to the release.
Neither Morrison nor Kennedy could be reached for comment. Orlando said she doesn’t know what Morrison plans to do after leaving Blue Ridge Hospice on Friday. Morrison lives in Leesburg.
Kennedy holds an MBA from the University of Phoenix and a bachelor’s in business administration from Grand Canyon College in Phoenix. He has held a number of leadership positions in finance at for-profit and not-for-profit organizations. He recently resigned as CEO of the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber of Commerce, after working there for three years. The chamber announced in May that Kennedy was stepping down for “personal and family reasons.”
Orlando said the Blue Ridge Hospice Board’s top priority is finding a permanent CEO. The CEO, she said, needs to be someone with some type of medical background as well as strong organizational and leadership skills. The CEO also needs to be good at handling finances.
“The person needs to be strongly rooted in the Winchester and greater Shenandoah Valley,” Orlando said. “Needs to know the area, the leaders in the community. And if they are not, they need to be integrated quickly.”
Blue Ridge Hospice serves Winchester and the counties of Frederick, Clarke, Warren, Shenandoah, Page and Western Loudoun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.