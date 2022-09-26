WINCHESTER — Blue Ridge Hospice has announced several changes to its leadership team.
According to a media release, the nonprofit at 333 W. Cork St. in Winchester that provides end-of-life care to terminally ill patients and support for their families, has shifted Medical Director Brandon Flynn to the newly created role of chief medical officer, staff physician Julie Landrio to medical director and Chief Clinical Officer Jennifer Martin to executive director.
Flynn, who joined Blue Ridge Hospice in 2015, has worked for 17 years with hospice and palliative care organizations in Florida, Colorado and Virginia. He is board certified in family medicine and hospice and palliative medicine, has fellowship status with the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine and is a certified hospice medical director.
Landrio, a board-certified internal medicine specialist and hospice medical director, has served as a staff physician at Blue Ridge Hospice since 2018. As medical director, she will provide oversight of the organization’s patient care teams and continue to treat hospice clients.
Martin has been with Blue Ridge Hospice for 24 years. As chief clinical officer for the past four years, she has overseen the nonprofit's Inpatient Care Center on West Cork Street, as well as it on-call teams, clinical marketing and all three of its patient care teams.
"The Blue Ridge Hospice Board of Directors, during the past 18 months, has been looking at ways the organization can best fulfill its mission as the area's first provider of hospice and serious illness care," CEO Cheryl Hamilton Fried said in the media release. "The result so far has been adoption of a pilot program to provide palliative care in area nursing homes and assisted living communities, with the goal eventually to bring the service to individual patients residing in a private residence. Since receiving approval from the commonwealth of Virginia, we also have begun work on creation of Blue Ridge Independence at Home to launch the area’s first and exclusive PACE (Program of all Inclusive Care for the Elderly) program."
Palliative care, the release states, is a specialized treatment for people living with serious illness. A team of doctors, nurses, social workers and other specialists associated with Blue Ridge Hospice works with a patient's other doctors to provide relief from symptoms and stress, with the goal of improving quality of life for both the patient and the family. Palliative care is based on the needs of the patient, not on a person's prognosis, and can be offered along with curative treatments at any age and at any stage of a serious illness.
PACE enables people age 55 and over who are certified by the state to need nursing care to live safely and comfortably at home, the release states. Team members, which include a doctor, nurse, home care coordinator, social worker, dietitian, physical therapist, occupational therapist, recreational therapist, pharmacist, dental assistant and others, work together to address patients' health and care needs and provide transportation to and from a local site where PACE clients can socialize while accessing medical services. PACE home care coordinators also assess the need for home modifications to ensure patients are in a safe environment.
Blue Ridge Hospice was established in 1981 to serve Winchester and Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah, Warren, Fauquier, Loudoun, Page and Rappahannock counties. For more information, visit brhospice.org or call 540-313-9200.
