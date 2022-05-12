WINCHESTER — Blue Ridge Hospice has something big to celebrate at next Saturday's Butterfly Ball.
For the first time, the 40-year-old nonprofit at 333 W. Cork St. in Winchester has been presented with one of the most prestigious awards available for hospice organizations in America — the Hospice Honors award from Healthcare First, a Missouri-based company that provides software and services for hospice and home health agencies nationwide.
"We're extremely excited about this award," Blue Ridge Hospice President and CEO Cheryl Hamilton Fried said on Thursday, adding the Hospice Honors award recognizes the nonprofit as being among "the elite of the elite."
Hospice Honors are issued to Healthcare First clients based on an evaluation of surveys completed by people whose loved ones received end-of-life care from a hospice organization. Agencies neither apply for nor are nominated for the award, which is only given to providers that receive consistently high marks on standardized Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems surveys created by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, a U.S. government organization.
The evaluation period for which Blue Ridge Hospice was honored ran from October 2020 through September 2021, which coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic that challenged the organization to continue operations while protecting the health of its clients and staff.
"We not only exceeded the national average [in survey results], we exceeded the quality scores of any other provider in our area," Fried said. "It is really a special thing for the organization."
The secret to Blue Ridge Hospice's success, Chief Clinical Officer Jennifer Martin said, is its staff's desire to meet and exceed the needs of the approximately 2,000 patients it serves every year.
"We have an amazing, amazing clinical team," Martin said. "They are dedicated and they work together with all the different disciplines. ... When you call, they come."
Many people only associate Blue Ridge Hospice with end-of-life care, but the nonprofit also provides chaplain services, patient visits, medical supply ordering, pet therapy, music therapy and more for as long as patients and their families require. Additionally, family members can receive free bereavement counseling from Blue Ridge Hospice even if their loved one was not a client.
"We get together every morning at 8:30," Martin said. "Every team meets to review all of the patient needs that might present during the day ... and they make plans as to where they're going to go. Leadership also comes together and looks at ... their caseloads and asks, 'Do they need help today? What can we do to support them to make sure our patients and family members, caregivers and referral sources get the care they really need?' We not only care about our patients; we care about our employees."
"We have a fabulous culture here that allows people to have a good work/life balance," added Chief Human Resources Officer Ellen Hicks. "If we see a need, we jump to it and we work to fix that need. It really makes us stand out."
"I've worked in other hospice organizations and have looked across the landscape nationally," said Chief Business Development Officer Jason Parsons, who joined the staff of Blue Ridge Hospice two months ago. "This is the best place to work in hospice care, in end-of-life care, probably in the country. ... Unless the name is Blue Ridge Hospice, it's not the highest quality of care available."
The organization's commitment to its staff and clients is nothing new. It's a philosophy that was instituted by the nonprofit's founder, Helen Zebarth of Winchester, when Blue Ridge Hospice accepted its first patient on Feb. 14, 1981.
"It's so far and above what we're required to do, and I think that's why we received the Honors [award]," Hicks said. "Our [hospice] families know we're there for them."
The Hospice Honors award and the organization's 40th anniversary will both be celebrated during Blue Ridge Hospice's annual fundraiser, the Butterfly Ball, scheduled for 5 to 10 p.m. May 21 in the Glen Burnie Gardens at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, 901 Amerherst St. in Winchester. The elegant black-tie gala will include dinner, drinks, a virtual auction and dancing to the music of Big Ray and the Kool Kats.
Blue Ridge Hospice Marketing and Communications Specialist Emma Dekker-Arellano said a limited number of seats are still available for the Butterfly Ball. Tickets are $200 per person and may be purchased online at brhospice.org.
For those who want to support Blue Ridge Hospice but can't attend the gala, an online auction of donated items is taking place through May 21 at https://bit.ly/3MaDccR.
