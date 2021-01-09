WINCHESTER — In the darkest of times, there's no greater comfort than talking to someone who completely understands what you're going through.
Cheryl Hamilton Fried is the new president and CEO of Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester and is ideally suited for the job. Fried lost her 58-year-old husband, Ronald L. Fried, nearly two years ago, a tragic situation that expanded her appreciation of the value of hospice care and compassion.
"It sort of hit home with the important work that we do," Cheryl Fried said on Friday, just her fifth day on the job with Blue Ridge Hospice at 333 W. Cork St. in Winchester.
The Florida native has devoted her entire 27-year career to hospice and health care, but it was the April 23, 2018, passing of Ronald Fried that gave her a unique perspective on the importance of bringing comfort and dignity to people who, due to injury, illness or physical condition, have little time left to live.
According to his obituary in The Washington Post, Ronald Fried was "a former chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization; a long-time executive with VITAS Healthcare, one of the nation's oldest and largest hospice providers; and someone who, as a young legislative staffer, helped write and win passage of some of the nation's first hospice legislation."
"He was well respected in the for-profit and not-for-profit communities," Cheryl Fried said about her husband.
Although she had devoted her entire professional life to hospice, Fried had to temporarily walk away from her profession while she grieved. Her new job with Blue Ridge Hospice marks the first time since her husband's death that she felt comfortable enough to return to full-time work.
"When I visited the city, I really fell in love with Winchester," Fried said. "I think there's a tremendous amount of opportunity here."
Leonard Yang, chairman of Blue Ridge Hospice's board of directors, said in a media release that Fried's "substantial experience and passion for hospice, connections within the field [and her] professional and approachable demeanor ... make her a terrific fit."
Fried's previous experience includes stints as interim president of Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care in Colorado Springs, Colorado, CEO of Chapters Health System in Temple Terrace, Florida, and a principal with Envista Health Consulting of Winter Park, Florida. She has also provided executive leadership for various home health-care and Medicaid-managed programs, and has developed and led several palliative care initiatives.
She moved to Winchester on Jan. 1. While she's still learning about her new community, Fried said she has already become familiar with the city's Target and Home Depot stores because they carry "all the essentials you need when moving into a new place."
"I'm really pleased to be here," she said. "Blue Ridge Hospice is a wonderful organization that has served the community for 40 years, and this is a wonderful community to live in."
Blue Ridge Hospice had been without a permanent president and CEO since mid-July when Constance Morrison left the organization after just 15 months on the job. Richard Kennedy has filled in as the nonprofit's interim president and CEO since Aug. 1.
Blue Ridge Hospice serves Winchester and the counties of Frederick, Clarke, Warren, Shenandoah and Page, plus the western portion of Loudoun County. For more information, visit brhospice.org.
