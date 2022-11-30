WINCHESTER — Blue Ridge Hospice has named Dawn Draayer as its new director of philanthropy, giving her oversight of programs that support major and legacy donations, corporate partnerships and fundraising events and campaigns.
“Dawn has a passion for building lasting relationships with donors and a commitment to establishing sustainable giving,” Blue Ridge Hospice Chief Business Development Officer Jason Parsons, who previously worked with Draayer at Capital Caring Health in Falls Church, said in a media release.
According to the release, Draayer was major and corporate gifts officer at Capital Caring Health, where she secured financial donations in exchange for naming rights to several care facilities, including the organization’s Adler Center in Aldie. She also established a new corporate partnership/sponsorship program and expanded business networking to build long-term, sustained giving for patient care.
More recently, Draayer served as director of engagement at The Arc Montgomery County in Rockville, Maryland, where she developed a major gift program, conceptualized and launched the organization’s first legacy society, built a corporate partnership program and oversaw development communications, a grants program and a volunteer program, the release states.
Additionally, Draayer has served as development programs manager for the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle and director of individual giving for The Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C.
“Hospice fundraising is personal for me,” Draayer said in the release. “It’s all about building connections and relationships with people at a profound level. Hospice creates a sense of community and I care deeply about that, as well as seeing the impact that philanthropy can play in the lives of the people around me, especially those who need it most.”
Draayer succeeds former Blue Ridge Hospice Director of Philanthropy Rick Gowdy, who left the organization in August to become major gifts officer at the Competitive Enterprise Institute in Washington, D.C.
Blue Ridge Hospice, located at 333 W. Cork St. in Winchester, is a nonprofit end-of-life care provider that has served the Northern Shenandoah Valley since 1981. It offers chaplain services, patient visits, medical supply ordering, pet therapy, music therapy and more for as long as patients and their families require, and provides free bereavement counseling to everyone regardless of whether their loved ones were hospice clients.
For more information, visit brhospice.org or call 540-313-9200.
