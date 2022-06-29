WINCHESTER — Blue Ridge Hospice has launched a 24/7 telephone support service to make it easier for the community to access the nonprofit's end-of-life services as soon as the need arises.
"A common misconception about Blue Ridge Hospice is that we only operate during regular doctor's office business hours. That's not true,” Chief Business Development Officer Jason Parsons said in a media release. "We are available around the clock, 365 days a year. Day or night, someone right here in the Northern Shenandoah Valley and not at a call center a thousand miles away will answer your call and assist you if you pick up the phone and reach out."
The toll-free support line — 1-833-898-0714 or, for local callers, 540-313-9230 — is intended to get patients admitted to hospice sooner and faster, the release states. It is also meant to reinforce the message that anyone — healthcare providers, case managers, nursing home staff, patients, families or caregivers — can refer a patient.
“Fact is that 39 percent of Blue Ridge Hospice's patients are in our care for only seven days or fewer. Similarly, 61 percent of our patients receive care for 30 days or fewer. That is because patients don't come to us soon enough," Jennifer Martin, chief clinical officer with the Winchester-based nonprofit, said in the media release. "Someone with a terminal illness is eligible for the hospice benefit if their life expectancy is six months or less. There is so much we can do for our patients and families in those six months, but most often we aren't brought in until the end. It just breaks my heart. We'd really like to see those numbers change."
The 24/7 support line will operate 365 days a year and connect directly to Blue Ridge Hospice's admissions department or an on-call staff member. The nonprofit's goal is to admit all eligible patients within 24 hours.
"If you are thinking about us, call us," Nancy Morse, clinical manager of admissions for Blue Ridge Hospice, said in the release. "You don't even have to be sure whether the patient or your loved one is eligible for hospice — we'll help you sort that out. It's our job."
According to the release, if curative efforts have been exhausted and a terminal patient is experiencing excessive pain, losing weight and/or requiring more frequent emergency room visits or hospitalizations, it may be time to call the support line.
"Don't wait," Morse said. "The sooner you reach out, the more we can do to help."
Blue Ridge Hospice at 333 W. Cork St. in Winchester is a serious illness and end-of-life care provider that has been serving Winchester and the counties of Frederick, Clarke, Warren, Shenandoah, Fauquier, Loudoun, Page and Rappahannock since 1981. To learn more, visit brhospice.org or call 540-313-9200.
