WINCHESTER — The Blue Ridge Hospice Thrift Shop on Berryville Avenue is moving, but you won’t have to go much farther to visit its new location.
The store at 822 Berryville Ave. in the Apple Valley Square Shopping Center is heading three doors down to 808 Berryville Ave. to take over the space formerly occupied by 81 Outfitters, a discount clothing store that closed earlier this month. The relocated thrift shop is expected to open on Sept. 1.
“I’m still keeping the other Blue Ridge Hospice shop [at 822 Berryville Ave.] open until we’re ready to start here,” said Anthony Crosen, vice president of thrift operations and facilities for the Winchester-based nonprofit Blue Ridge Hospice.
Crosen said the thrift shop’s new location has 2,500 more square feet of space than its current storefront, is located in the same Apple Valley Square Shopping Center where it has operated since January 2013 and will be staffed by the same people currently working at 822 Berryville Ave.
“We feel the location is really good because it’s here in the center [of the shopping center] and right down from Sharp Shopper [grocery outlet at 802 Berryville Ave.],” Crosen said.
Blue Ridge Hospice’s lease for 822 Berryville Ave. runs through the end of the year, so Crosen said they’re going to convert the original storefront into a pop-up holiday shop with items related to whatever occasion is being celebrated at the time.
“Christmas, Thanksgiving, Halloween, Hanukkah — whatever [holiday items] we have will be put in that shop until the end of December,” Crosen said, adding that hospice officials will decide later this year whether to renew the lease for 822 Berryville Ave. or part with the space.
Several of the people who worked at 81 Outfitters have been hired by Blue Ridge Hospice to join the thrift store’s staff.
“Those that wanted to stay on with the Blue Ridge Hospice team, we were able to offer them a position,” Crosen said.
One of those employees is Chris Bryce, who managed 81 Outfitters and will now be the assistant manager at hospice’s pop-up holiday store at 822 Berryville Ave., which is expected to open sometime after the new thrift shop opens on Sept. 1.
“I don’t think I could have envisioned a better transition,” Bryce said on Wednesday while helping to set up the new Blue Ridge Hospice Thrift Shop. “I think everybody [at 81 Outfitters] was kind of in panic mode because things started progressing so fast, but they [Blue Ridge Hospice] really stepped up.”
Bryce said the closure of 81 Outfitters, which had been in business since 2019, was sudden and unexpected.
“I left the store [for vacation] on July 3rd and it was still 81 Outfitters,” he said. “I walked into their [Blue Ridge Hospice] offices on the morning of July 18th and was working for Blue Ridge Hospice.”
Bryce admitted he’ll miss working for 81 Outfitters, but he’s appreciative of how Blue Ridge Hospice brought him and his coworkers into the fold.
“I’m very happy that Blue Ridge is going to continue in our spot,” he said. “They’ve been more than welcoming and helpful to all of us.”
Bryce will be working in the pop-up holiday shop that will most likely close at the end of the year, but Crosen said staff in that location won’t be hung out to dry.
“We will work them into other areas of our thrift shops,” Crosen said. “We’ll figure out what’s the best fit for them depending on travel.”
Blue Ridge Hospice, based at 333 W. Cork St. in Winchester, currently operates a total of eight thrift shops in Winchester, Stephens City, Berryville, Strasburg, Front Royal, Leesburg and Purcellville. The stores sell items that have been donated to the organization, and all proceeds benefit the nonprofit hospice’s mission to provide quality end-of-life care for patients while supporting families before and after a loved one’s death. To learn more, visit brhospice.org.
