WINCHESTER — Blue Ridge Industries Inc., a custom plastic injection molder and assembler of plastic parts, will invest $3.7 million to expand its manufacturing facility in Frederick County, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday.
The expansion will create 13 new engineering, production and maintenance jobs.
Founded in 1985, Blue Ridge Industries Inc. is a woman-owned, ISO 9001:2015 certified contract manufacturer specializing in custom injection molding, product design, and mass production, serving diverse markets such as construction, commercial products, and electronic enclosures, according to a news release from the Frederick County Economic Development Authority. Located at 266 Arbor Court, the company operates injection molding presses ranging from 112 to 950 tons.
Blue Ridge Industries Inc. currently has nearly 100,000 square feet of manufacturing and warehouse space and more than 115 team members.
The release cited the company’s strategic location along Interstate 81 as one of its assets for quick and efficient shipping on the East Coast, as well as its location in one of the fastest-growing areas in Virginia as an advantage in finding skilled workers.
