BERRYVILLE — Blue Ridge Mountain residents told the Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday they believe the Virginia Department of Transportation’s ideas for making a busy intersection less dangerous won’t work.
Individual supervisors indicated they agree. Yet the board formally declared its intention to seek Smart Scale funds for safety improvements of some kind at the junction of Va. 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) and Route 601 (Blue Ridge Mountain Road).
The declaration will enable the county to meet a deadline and not run the risk of having to wait another two years — in compliance with VDOT rules — to request an allocation.
Smart Scale is a state program that uses a scoring system to assess proposed highway projects for funding consideration. Scores are based on various factors, including how much projects would reduce congestion and improve safety, as well as how they would affect the environment and help with economic development efforts.
It could take up to a decade for the county to be awarded Smart Scale funds for the project, VDOT officials recently told the supervisors.
With its declaration, the board will have until late summer to officially decide whether to pursue an intersection improvement project. If it doesn’t, it can pull its funding request, said Matthew Smith, assistant resident engineer at VDOT’s regional Edinburg office.
Traffic surveys conducted last June showed waiting times for northbound vehicles on Route 601 turning left onto Va. 7 have been as long as 57 seconds. Lines of vehicles waiting to turn have been as long as 209 feet.
The worst problems at the intersection, which is near the Clarke/Loudoun County line, have been on weekends, officials have indicated.
Both supervisors and speakers at Tuesday’s meeting blamed the congestion on traffic from a popular brewery located just over the line in Loudoun County on Route 601.
“Four years ago,” before Bear Chase Brewing Company opened, “we never experienced congestion at this intersection,” said Scott Seeberger, who lives along the route.
Last week, VDOT presented the supervisors three options for reducing the congestion. Each would involve drivers along Va. 7 making U-turns to reverse directions.
One option would require all movements from Route 601 onto Va. 7 to begin with a right turn. Another option would involve left-turners from Route 601 entering an acceleration lane before merging onto Va. 7. Yet another would have left-turners no longer going through the intersection, but instead using a side road that would be built through a parking lot near the Appalachian Trail. Drivers would then turn left onto Va. 7.
Since the options were presented, engineers went back to the intersection to do field measurements. They determined the latter option — the most expensive at an estimated $3.6 million to $3.9 million — isn’t appropriate. Smith said the engineers will soon meet again with VDOT staff to choose a preferred alternative.
“All of the options presented merely move the traffic problem to another location,” said Richard Marks, who also lives along Route 601.
With no option creating an easy left turn, people will turn right and take their businesses to Purcellville in Loudoun County instead of Berryville, he predicted.
Speeders along Va. 7 ultimately are what makes the intersection dangerous, said Judy Whitehouse, who lives on the mountain.
The speed limit along the highway through the intersection is 55 mph. Whitehouse said she has to do 70 mph to keep pace with the traffic and “not get run over.”
She suggested that the speed limit be lowered and a flashing caution light be permanently installed at the intersection.
According to VDOT officials, reducing the speed limit wouldn’t be effective because the intersection is on a hillside. Neither would traffic signals be effective because it would be hard for stopped drivers to resume their speeds, especially in icy weather.
Snow and fog during the winter would cause hardships for people “going down the mountain to make U-turns,” said supervisors Vice Chairwoman Terri Catlett, who represents the Millwood District.
Chairman David Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District, asked whether VDOT is willing to consider other options.
“I certainly think they’d be willing,” Smith said. “I can’t say they would be supportive of another alternative.”
Berryville District Supervisor Matthew Bass said “we need to make it safer” at the intersection, “not just different.”
“People up there (on Va. 7) are going 76 mph” sometimes, Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence said based on traffic studies. “We need to figure out how to slow them down.”
Weiss said he and Catlett already have discussed the problem with the brewery’s owners. Another discussion might be necessary, he said.
Although conversations are occurring, “I don’t want to give false hope” that problems at the intersection will be resolved, Weiss added. “It’s an uphill battle.”
