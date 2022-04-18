At five upcoming concerts, the Blue Ridge Singers will present various folk songs, spirituals and contemporary choral works that celebrate joy.
Highlights of the spring concert series will be Ronald Staheli’s arrangement of "How Can I Keep from Singing?" and Norman Dello Joio's "A Jubilant Song."
Adding to the theme of new life that comes with springtime, the joyful songs are reflective of the choir’s happiness in returning to the stage following so many restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve missed this and we’re very, very glad to be back in the saddle,” said Director Jeffrey Alban.
Their Christmas concerts were well-attended, he said, but the atmosphere wasn't quite the same with the choir and audience wearing masks.
Some of their new songs will remind listeners of church hymns, like Ola Gjeilo’s “Prelude,” which is in Latin, and “Music Down in My Soul,” arranged by Moses Hogan, which has the sound and feel of perennial favorite “Soon and Very Soon” and asks the audience to consider their relationship with their higher power.
“Do you love the Lord?” the bass section sings, pausing as the rest of the choir answers, “I love the Lord.”
At a recent rehearsal, Alban urged the choir to send their sound out into the room.
“What is the most important part of this piece for you, the singer?” he asked them, before offering the answer.
“All the little interludes that occur,” he said. “Use those moments.”
As the choir resumed “A Jubilant Song,” singing “My soul, it darts like lightning,” the words, in turn, bounced around the choir as the piano’s low booming notes replicated thunder in the distance and the alto section picked up long expressive “oohs” that carried around the room as if on a breeze.
“The music is alive there,” Alban commented as pianist Dan Miller maintained the tempo.
“Oh to be rulers of life … of destiny,” the choir sang.
Other songs will include “Sure on this Shining Night,” “Oh! Susanna,” “A Dream of a Blessed Spirit," Stephen Paulus's "The Road Home" and Jeffrey Ames’s “Rejoice.”
Performances will be:
* 7:30 p.m. April 22 at Front Royal United Methodist Church. 1 West Main St.
* 4 p.m. April 24 at First Baptist Church, Winchester, 205 W. Piccadilly St.
* 7:30 p.m. April 26 at All Saints Catholic Church, 9300 Stonewall Road, Manassas
* 7:30 p.m. April 29 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 9108 John S. Mosby Hwy, Upperville
* 4 p.m. May 1 at Christ Episcopal Church, 809 Bishop Meade Road., Millwood
Admission is free of charge. A $10 donation is suggested.
The performances are sponsored by grants from the Marion Park Lewis Foundation, the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the Town of Front Royal.
For more information, visit blueridgesingers.org or Facebook.
