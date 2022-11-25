For its holiday program from Dec. 4 to 11, the Blue Ridge Singers will perform an Advent & Christmas show called “The Joy of Waiting,” conducted by Artistic Director Jeffrey Alban.
“Usually our December concerts focus on Christmas music, specifically, with some Advent themes sprinkled in,” Alban said in an email. “This concert is the other way around, with Advent being the focus, leading up to a final section of fun Christmas music.”
Advent is a four-week liturgical season of preparation that leads up to Christmas.
In most cases, he said, the story of Advent highlights the coming of the Christ child.
Other themes of Advent include the second coming, the life of St. John the Baptist, the Annunciation (when the archangel Gabriel told Mary she would be the mother of Jesus) and an emphasis on darkness.
The program will touch on all of these themes, Alban said, and span several centuries of musical works.
The program includes a Gregorian chant, a dramatic English Renaissance verse anthem, a Baroque chorus from “The Messiah,” a setting of the “Magnificat” and “Nunc Dimittis” from the early 20th century, and a 19th-century French-Romantic work by César Franck, whose 200th birthday is on Dec. 10.
“This very simple setting of a lullaby has flashes of the impressionist style through the essentially ‘French’ harmonies explored throughout the piece,” Alban wrote.
Though most of the concert will focus on Advent music, it will end with some lively contemporary settings of traditional Christmas carols, including a barbershop-style setting of “Frosty the Snowman” and a Calypso “Jingle Bells.”
Choral repertoire for the Advent season is often overlooked in concert halls because the season is so short, Alban said.
But he described their show as incorporating a variety of emotional and enjoyable works.
One of their Gregorian chants uses “O Oriens,” by Kevin Siegfried, but substitutes “the chant melody of one of the ’O’ antiphons of Advent in a haunting setting surrounded by thick, rich choral responses,” Alban said.
Another song implements Gregorian chant into the familiar tune of “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel,” with what he called “a rather heroic organ accompaniment.”
The choir will tell the story of St. John the Baptist through Orlando Gibbons’ “This is the Record of John,” which features the alto section in a solo group singing “some rather virtuosic lines that bring out the drama within the story.”
All of the songs are new to the choir, which Alban called refreshing since last year’s program included many songs they knew from past concerts.
Performances will be:
• 4 p.m. Dec. 4 at First Baptist Church of Winchester, 141 N. Washington St.
• 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at Front Royal Presbyterian Church, 115 Luray Ave. Front Royal
• 4 p.m. Dec. 11 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 9108 John S. Mosby Highway, Upperville
The concerts are free, but suggested donations are $15.
For more information, visit blueridgesingers.org.
