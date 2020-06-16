After Haley Fry’s shot from seven yards out settled into the back of the six-foot high Pugg soccer goal late in Monday’s tryout session, the 8-year-old raised her arms and screamed.
After waiting three months, playing organized outdoor group soccer again felt great for the approximately 165 players in Sherando Park.
Monday marked the first of four days for Blue Ridge United travel tryouts for the 2020-21 season. Nine of its 20 teams were in action on Monday, including Frye and the Under-9 girls.
“It was really fun,” said Haley, who lives in Stephens City.
“It’s good to be playing soccer again,” said Penny Peterson, 7, of Winchester.
Smiles during breaks and intense expressions during drills and game play were in abundance on Monday. Teams ranging from U9 to U17 took advantage of the opportunity to play with their peers in a group setting for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced organized sports to shut down in the area in the middle of March.
“I just want to play again,” said rising Handley junior midfielder Nicholas-Ryan Herrington prior to the U17 tryouts scheduled for 6:45 p.m. on Monday. “Our first scrimmage for high school was supposed to be the same day school was canceled [because of COVID-19].
“I’ve been following a schedule on my own for working out, but it’s not the same as being with your teammates.”
Blue Ridge United executive director Dustin Butcher said Monday’s tryouts were atypical, but he was pleased with how things went. During the opening 5 p.m. tryout window, Butcher instructed the U10 and U9 girls before focusing on the U10 girls once 3 vs. 3 game competition started.
“It was good,” Butcher said. “There were little things to get used to that you’re not used to thinking about, but I think overall it was fine. We tried to find a good balance of keeping some sort of realistic feel to what we were doing without any sort of prolonged contact with people, and I think we did do that.
“And I think the kids just had fun. Just listening to them talk on the sideline I thought was great. At one point we let them sit there for a few extra minutes [during a water break], they were talking so much. We let them get that out.”
The children were talking as they sat or stood by their equipment, spaced 10 feet apart from each other. Monday marked a return to soccer, but everyone still had to be mindful of COVID-19.
Based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Virginia Department of Health, Butcher said in order to play each child is screened through a questionnaire that had to be filled out. Blue Ridge asked players if they had been in contact with anyone who had COVID-19 in the past 14 days. There are also questions related to symptoms of COVID-19, such as whether they’ve had shortness of breath or muscle aches in the previous two weeks. Each of the 20 teams has two tryout sessions this week, and players will have to answer questions about symptoms prior to the second tryout as well.
The opening 25 minutes featured drills like tapping the top of the ball with the bottom of their feet by alternating steps, tapping the ball between their feet (both while staying in the same spot), and a passing exercise. Through it all, Butcher loudly proclaimed, “Find your own space!” to emphasize the importance of separation among the players. (The U9 girls had one half of the field to themselves, and the U10 girls had the other half.)
For the most part, the young girls executed the message. During the 3 vs.3 games that took place over the next 35 minutes, players were sometimes in close proximity to each other and sometimes came in contact with each other. But they tried to dial back their aggressiveness.
“It was a little bit harder [than usual],” Haley said. “You couldn’t get the ball as easy because you couldn’t touch anybody.”
Butcher said, “It’s difficult [keeping distant], but we just kept trying to remind them as we went. I think they did a pretty good job.”
Though there were only 18 combined players working out for the U10 (eight players) and U9 girls (10) on Monday, Butcher said there will be enough players to fill those teams.
Butcher said tryout numbers for all age groups and genders were depleted a bit on Monday for a variety of reasons, including vacations (tryouts were originally scheduled for May). And because of COVID-19, some parents weren’t comfortable having their children around others yet.
“We’re not going to do anything unless we think it’s safe,” Butcher said. “We’re trying to make sure we think about all those details. We’ve had conversations with parents. We don’t want to force anyone back into the mix if they don’t want to be there. So far, it’s been good. Open lines of communication is key.”
There were numerous parents in attendance at Monday’s tryouts, all of whom were at least 75 feet from the action on the field. Parents were happy to have their kids playing, but there was some apprehension seeing children close together after three months of having government officials advocate social distancing.
“I’m excited, but a little nervous at the same time,” said Jackie Bates, 39, of Winchester, whose 8-year-old daughter Emme participated in Monday’s tryout. “They drilled into our heads limited contact, limited contact and now all the sudden the kids [are playing together]. All the sports are starting. My son’s in baseball, so we kind of went from a whole lot of nothing to now we’re here.
“But I’m excited because we need to move forward. These kids need this.”
Mike Peterson, 37, of Winchester watched his daughter Penny participate in the U9 tryouts.
“It’s great to see her getting to be competitive again,” Peterson said. “[Kids] have been so cooped up. They missed an entire soccer season, so it’s great to see them get back into it.
“I think [Blue Ridge United] is doing a good job of trying to make sure everyone is responsible, which is good.”
Each of the three parents interviewed Monday said it’s important that all parents involved in youth sports not bring their child to practice if they’re feeling ill.
The actual season won’t begin until August for Blue Ridge United, but just having a taste of organized activity was meaningful.
“I’m very excited, because I haven’t done it in such a long time,” said rising Handley junior Megan McCloskey before Monday’s U17 girls’ tryouts. “I love the sport so much, so it’s exciting to come back and do what I love.”
Monday meant just as much to the instructors as it did the players.
“It was nice to get that one in,” said Butcher after the U9 and U10 girls’ tryout. “I enjoyed it. It was nice to be out for a little bit.”
