CLEAR BROOK — When people hear the expression “a day at the beach,” they think of a relaxing, easy day.
Beach volleyball is pretty relaxing for spectators. For example, if you go to a indoor scholastic volleyball competition, you’re not going to hear music playing in the background as action takes place, or see people watching accompanied by their dogs, which was the case during Sunday’s beach tournament at Clearbrook Park.
But for the players, once they step on the sand, the action is both fun and intense when they’re playing the sport that only requires two people on the court compared to six for indoor volleyball. And the Blue Ridge Volleyball Association (BRVA) beach program — which makes Clearbrook Park its home — just keeps getting bigger and better while attracting some of the best players from states throughout the East Coast to compete in Clear Brook.
BRVA’s indoor program was established in 2014 and its beach volleyball program was formed in 2018 by the wife and husband team of Joy and Dave White.
In those four years, BRVA Beach has grown from eight players to 125; participated in numerous national tournaments and won them; and worked with Frederick County Parks & Recreation to expand from one sand court to a sixth that’s on the way in the fall at Clearbrook Park. This past year, BRVA Beach got to celebrate having six players sign to play beach volleyball in college. One of them is Joy and Dave’s daughter Madelyn, a Second Team Class 4 All-State outside hitter for Millbrook High School in 2021.
On Sunday, Dave White was able to watch players from Blue Ridge compete against girls hailing from states like North Carolina (University of Southern California commit Macy Bolyard) and New Jersey (Texas Christian commit Sarah Wilcock). The Chesapeake Region Volleyball Association Beach National Qualifier provided bids to the winners to participate in the 2023 USA Volleyball Nationals for each teams’ respective age group.
In 2018, Dave White didn’t anticipate BRVA Beach to grow as fast as it has.
“We knew there was a desire to get [beach volleyball] growing out here, but I never expected everyone would fall in love with it as much as I did,” White said. “It’s awesome. It’s been fun.”
Dave White said he became interested in beach volleyball when Jim Barnett Park had a sand court when he was 20 years old, and that interest was eventually passed on to his children. Dave and Joy — who each have more than 20 years of playing experience — also have a daughter Emma who is a rising sophomore at Legacy Christian Academy. Emma and her partner from Roanoke won the 53-team 14-and-under Association of Volleyball Professionals national tournament in Atlantic City, N.J., last year.
Dave said BRVA Beach got its start in the yard of Kristen Larson, who has been a BRVA coach since it began in 2014 and is Handley’s new head coach.
“I played my first doubles tournament with Madelyn when she was about 10,” Dave said. “She just fell in love with playing doubles. It was actually on grass. And once we got the sand courts, they loved it.
“You can go a whole sixes game [players per side] and maybe touch the ball two or three times indoors. But these kids are getting so many touches and getting to play so much in beach. They see their IQ improving in the game and they also see themselves getting better. Whether it’s passing, setting, hitting, they’re getting to do everything, whereas indoors, it becomes very specialized.”
Rising James Wood junior Hannah McCullough competed with fellow Colonels junior Lexi Taylor in the 18-and-under division of Sunday’s tournament. (Youth beach volleyball features 12U, 14U, 16U and 18U divisions, and 21-game sets.) McCullough started playing beach volleyball about three or four years ago, a year after she started indoor volleyball.
McCullough did an excellent job sharing setting duties for the Colonels last year and ranked sixth in the area with 240 assists. But she had only 10 attack attempts, not a surprise for someone who’s 5 feet, 2 inches tall.
But beach volleyball allows someone like McCullough to play at the net and be more of an all-around player. When she signed with Division I Central Arkansas last November, Madelyn White (5-foot-5) noted that it’s difficult for players her size to find opportunities at major college indoor programs.
“I like that there’s more freedom in beach,” said McCullough, who noted that playing beach has improved her defense because of how often the ball comes to her. “I love to hit, so I get a little bit of an opportunity to hit more in beach.”
Rising James Wood freshman Brenna Corbin — who won Sunday’s 14U competition with 12-year-old Breeze Johnson of Winchester — also likes how much involvement goes into two-player volleyball.
“You’ve got to run the whole court,” said Corbin, who’s 5-4 and has been playing beach volleyball for about four years, almost as long as indoor volleyball. “It helps with communication. You’ve got to really talk to your partner through the good and the bad.
“Since I’m short, indoor, I play libero, which is the back-row passer. So I don’t really get to hit, and I love hitting.”
McCullough said she enjoys the opportunity to travel and take on strong competition in beach volleyball. BRVA’s top beach players will travel to places like Florida, North Carolina and New Jersey for competitions, and some have even gone to California.
As evidenced by Emma White’s pairing with Roanoke’s Caleigh Ponn at Nationals in Atlantic City last year and the Bolyard/Wilcock pairing on Sunday, another thing that makes beach volleyball attractive is that by only needing one teammate, you can find someone from anywhere to team up for a competition.
“Players can travel as much as they want,” Dave White said. “There’s a beach tournament, whether it’s in park or whether it’s on an oceanfront, every weekend of the summer.”
A few weeks ago, Corbin won this year’s 46-team 14U Nationals in Atlantic City with her primary partner, Kennedy Spaid, who also is a rising freshman at James Wood.
“We went in pretty strong,” said Corbin, who’s been playing with Spaid for about four years. “Me and my partner are pretty solid together because we’ve been practicing together a lot.”
And of course, McCullough and Corbin enjoy chances to compete at home against elite talent from around the country at Clearbrook Park, which continues to grow.
In 2019, BRVA spent $40,000 to upgrade an existing volleyball court at the Clearbrook Park and build two new ones. Two more courts were built in the spring of 2021, and White said BRVA will not only build a sixth court in the spring, but is looking into adding lights.
BRVA Beach hosts two tournaments a month from April until October. Dave White says most people enter tournaments at Clearbrook from April through June, with about 60 teams competing across all divisions as opposed to the 10 teams in the 14U, 16U and 18U tournaments that were held Saturday and Sunday.
“We’ve had teams come from places like New York, Tennessee, South Carolina,” Dave White said. “That’s good for the area, too. They’re staying in hotels and going to restaurants here.”
As far as training, BRVA holds two practices a week (from Monday through Thursday) for its various skill level groups, and the courts are open to the public when Blue Ridge isn’t using them.
“We love Frederick County Parks & Rec,” Dave White said. “We had a camp this summer for a bunch of little kids. Just the relationship we have is awesome.”
McCullough said she’d like to play volleyball in college, though she’s not sure if she would prefer indoor or beach volleyball. Some college programs don’t mind if athletes do both since indoor takes place in the fall and beach is held in the spring. For example, BRVA Beach player Ariel Helmick (Millbrook graduate, Division III Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Ala.,) will play both volleyball types as a freshman this year.
In terms of the Winchester/Frederick County and surrounding areas, beach volleyball is becoming increasingly attractive as an option for playing in college. BRVA’s 2022-23 college freshmen are Helmick, Madelyn White and Autumn Stroop from Millbrook (like White, Stroop will also play for an NCAA Division I school, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, on a scholarship); Sherando’s Mackenzie Ingrassia (Division III Lynchburg); Meredith Scott of Fauquier (Division I San Jose State) and Audrey Kilgore of Frederick, Md. (Division I Eastern Kentucky).
Those players are following in the footsteps of three area stars who didn’t come through the BRVA Beach program but are playing beach volleyball in college.
James Wood graduate and rising sophomore Grace Frigaard plays both indoor and beach for NCAA Division I Chattanooga on scholarship. And Dave White said BRVA Beach learned a lot about the beach volleyball scene from the Johnson family and the careers of Millbrook graduates Tori and Skylar Johnson, who both received scholarships from their respective schools.
Tori is a rising junior at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and was on the No. 2 team (out of five that compete) this year for the Islanders, who advanced to their first-ever NCAA Tournament. Skylar is a rising sophomore at Division I Long Beach State.
“[Our number of college beach players] is only going to grow,” Dave White said.
White would love to see Shenandoah University play a role in that growth. According to the Next College Student Athlete, there are just under 150 colleges in the country that offer beach volleyball. Lynchburg is the only Old Dominion Athletic Conference school that currently offers beach volleyball, but White notes there are other schools in the region with programs that are within a reasonable distance.
“We have the staff and the facilities to help,” White said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.