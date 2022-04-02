FRONT ROYAL — The Bluebird Special Needs Bible Class at Rivermont Baptist Church celebrates 50 years this weekend and will have an open house in the main sanctuary on Sunday at 11 a.m.
The class, which meets at 10 a.m. and invites children and adults with special needs, has been a resource for families who had few if any other options for keeping their children safe, entertained and educated while at church.
“It’s touched a lot of lives,” said Kerry Young, an elder at the church. “Celebrating 50 years is quite a milestone.”
Young, whose father, the Rev. Jerry Young, helped start the program, said that more than 130 special needs students have passed through the classroom doors over the years.
“It’s still going strong,” he said.
“We’re usually five, sometimes 10 people coming each Sunday,” he said.
And then there’s the volunteers who come out every Sunday to help children and adults with various needs.
“They have been faithful for 50 years and still being faithful, and I just stand in awe of their dedication and sacrifice to those children,” Young said.
The class was the brainchild of Front Royal resident Arlene Keifer, who had a special needs son and mulled over the idea of a church-based class for a few years until she learned that Rivermont Baptist had space to accommodate the program she envisioned.
Several volunteers renovated two cinder block storage rooms under the church, she recalled in a memoir she wrote about the Bluebird Class in 2010.
Over the years, the class added to its numbers, while its teachers, many of whom had experience working or volunteering with the special needs community, nevertheless learned by trial and error.
The class got its name from Avis Earley, a church member who cast the winning submission in the naming contest, Keifer recalled.
Another similar class at the time in Alexandria, called the Robin Class, was named for the daughter of famed duo Roy Rogers and Dale Evans who died as a baby from complications of Down Syndrome.
Keifer wrote that her idea for a class in Front Royal came from the Robin Class and that Earley had recalled that class too when she suggested the name for the Bluebird Class.
“It’s a wonderful ministry and there’s not many ministries around like it,” Young said.
“We just hope to keep this ministry going,” he said. “We’re trying to actually grow it. We’re trying to get more people involved in the ministry.”
Some of the students have their parents bring them on Sundays, but many others get rides with program volunteers who now have a van to collect students for class and then drive them home afterward.
“Several of them … that’s the highlight of their week,” Young said. “They come and there’s all kinds of activities. People pay attention to them, and it’s a blessing.”
Sunday’s celebration will feature a special song presentation, a slideshow of pictures from across the years and a short video from Jerry Young.
The reverend, who’s 90 and living in North Carolina, won’t be able to attend on Sunday, his son said.
But his presence will be missed, since he was pastor at Rivermont for 44 years.
“He was just getting going good, and then he retired,” his son said, laughing.
Young said the community is invited to come out on Sunday and see what the program does.
“The 50th anniversary, it’s not only an anniversary, but we want to also renew interest in the class,” he said.
Even among those who come to regular church services, he said, “A lot of people don’t realize all the blessings that’s going on under their feet.”
Contact the church at 575 Catlett Mountain Road, Front Royal, by calling 540-635-5835 or visiting rivermontbaptistchurch.org.
