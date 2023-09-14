WINCHESTER — One of the most spirited festivals around will take place Saturday when the Fiddles & Fifths Bluegrass & Bourbon Festival transforms the city's historic downtown into a romping, stomping good time.
The Winchester Economic Development Authority (EDA) has partnered with the nonprofit Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area for the event, which will offer top-notch bluegrass and bourbon from area distilleries.
Starting at noon, free activities for all ages will take place on the Loudoun Street Mall. Different restaurants and businesses will have music, and buskers plan to play. Festival organizers have secured an Old Town Spirit designation from noon-4 p.m, which means people can stroll in designated areas with an alcoholic beverage purchased from a local establishment.
“Fiddle Mama,” otherwise known as Clarke County’s Laura O’Kelly, will be there with her “folk instrument petting zoo” featuring dulcimers, fiddles, and the like, according to EDA Development Services Assistant Jenny McDonald.
There also will be lawn games, a henna artist, "and other fun things to do," McDonald says.
The outdoor party switches gears later in the afternoon when a ticket — $20 in advance, $35 at the gate (children 12 and under are free) — gets guests into the main stage area where there will be sipping, sampling, tasting and special eats available. Tickets for a VIP area underneath a tent have already sold out.
But general admission tickets are still available. While 1,200 had sold as of last Friday, there’s room for several thousand folks to gather in the gated festival area at North Loudoun Street and Fairfax Lane.
The Hashbury Collective, a six-piece band from Richmond, will perform at 4 p.m. The group mixes 1960s psychedelic rock with folk rock favorites from Little Feat, Janis Joplin, Bob Dylan and others.
Low Water Bridge Band, a local group, hits the stage at 6:15 p.m. with “romping, stomping, country-grass Americana that ain’t for the faint of heart,” according to online information about the festival.
At 8:30 p.m., the headlining act, the Grammy-winning bluegrass band The SteelDrivers, will perform. Their music is described as gritty country, soul and blues.
Winchester EDA Executive Director Jeff Buettner is excited about The SteelDrivers taking center stage. Comprised of banjo, bass, guitar and fiddle, he says the band is a perfect fit for the festival.
According to Buettner, the festival, now in its second year, is designed not only to draw the community together, but to boost business and showcase Winchester as an energetic place worth visiting and, perhaps, investing in. Last year's inaugural event was intended to bring people together after the pandemic.
“We didn’t charge last year," Buettner said. "We had two nationally-acclaimed bands, and we made an investment in the festival. We underwrote it. We brought people into Winchester who wouldn’t have been here before and we got Winchester people comfortable gathering downtown again. We anticipated the cost, because we weren’t selling tickets. We knew we were paying for it. There was a specific reason for that. This year and moving forward, the festival needs to pay for itself. So we have free activities and ticketed [activities].”
He says it usually takes three to five years for a music festival to be profitable. Ultimately, the EDA wants to cover its own costs, and any profits will go to the nonprofit partner, which is Literacy Volunteers this year.
The EDA is an autonomous body that works to bring economic development to Winchester, according to Buettner. It has its own budget and is currently focused on redevelopment, retention and in-fill within the city's 9.3 square miles. He notes that zero tax dollars are used for the festival. However, the city has stepped up by providing “tons of support,” McDonald notes.
Support from local businesses also is pouring in, as evidenced by the list of bourbon-based cocktails that will be presented and poured by local establishments on Saturday. They include: the Strawberry Basil Bourbon Smash (Cork Street Tavern), Buster’s Spritz (Ellie’s Pub), Bulleit Bourbon Gold Rush (The American Bar), The Pineapple Agrodolce (18th Rebellion), Basil Apple Cocktail (Willie Sutton’s Saloon), Bourbon Blunder (The Wine Room at Taylor Pavilion) and Smoke Bourbon Smash (Roma Old Town). The special concoctions were created by some of the best local bartenders.
Buettner adds that The Monument has provided a lot of support to the festival by way of special food and mocktails, and Village Square Restaurant is planning a bourbon-themed dinner to celebrate Fiddles & Fifths. About a dozen other businesses have offered assistance and sponsorship to provide festival-goers a good time.
In addition to having some ticketed activities this year, the festival was moved from August to September, which is Virginia Spirits Month and National Bourbon Heritage Month.
“The weather should be better and Shenandoah University students are back,” Buettner said about the mid-September date.
Another first is that Fiddles & Fifths merchandise will be available for purchase, including commemorative Glencairn whiskey glasses with the Fiddles & Fifths logo, bottle openers, shot glasses and T-shirts.
The number of distilleries that will be present has more than doubled to nine, and participating breweries and cideries have increased from four to six.
Ten food trucks will keep revelers fed with everything from London street food and Puerto Rican specialties to Jamaican eats, barbecue, pizza, and sweet treats. “There’s a great variety of food trucks and vendors. There should be something for everyone,” McDonald says.
Tickets for the main stage area are available for purchase at www.tixr.com/groups/oldtownwinchesterva/events/fiddles-fifths-66020.
For more information, visit www.enjoyotw.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.