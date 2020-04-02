BERRYVILLE — Bluegrass musicians must be playing in a minor key this week.
Frank Jurney Jr., who raised thousands of dollars for Clarke County High School athletes through a series of bluegrass concerts, died Saturday after a long illness. He was 79 years old.
Jurney, along with his wife Cyndy, organized and promoted the Berryville Bluegrass Series that has raised more than $350,000 for the Eagles Athletic Association since it began in 2000. The money has paid for uniforms and scholarships for the athletes.
“I will miss him very much, but I am grateful to have called him a friend for over 40 years,” said Randy Trenary, who was the athletic director at the school when the concerts began and is now the director of operations for Clarke County schools.
The high school was not the only beneficiary of Jurney’s hard work. His love of bluegrass music and respect for the musicians who created it made him a favorite in the bluegrass community.
Over the years, the Berryville Bluegrass Series hosted such big-name acts as Balsam Range, Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out, Blue Highway and The Seldom Scene. Jurney also liked to promote Virginia and West Virginia acts like Linda Lay and Springfield Exit, Circa Blue and Nothin’ Fancy.
“Frank was my friend, my mentor, a brother and a father figure. His passing has left a hole in my heart and life that will never be filled,” said award-winning songwriter Bruce Carpenter, who emceed for the Berryville series and then went on to start the Top of Virginia Bluegrass Series to benefit Frederick County students.
To demonstrate just how beloved Jurney was with bluegrass musicians, Carpenter shared a Facebook post by local musician Marshall Wilborn, who has played bass with several bluegrass acts including the Johnson Mountain Boys and the Lynn Morris Band.
“I wonder how many bands thought of Frank Jurney as their fifth or sixth band member. Frank was one of those who was truly about the community of the music, committed to the listeners leaving the shows feeling excited and inspired, committed to the musicians feeling welcomed and appreciated, and contributing to the school all at the same time,” Wilborn wrote. “.... We’ll never forget his smile, sparkle, and love and support of our music!”
Nothin’ Fancy, based in Lexington, also posted on its Facebook page a tribute to Frank and some comforting words to Cyndy: “To say just what bands and fans lost in Frank is incalculable. There were none quite like him, and he cannot be replaced, but only succeeded. Let Frank fly high and cheer on his favorite bands from up above. May our thoughts, warmth, prayers, and all sympathies go towards his wife, his family, and those close to him.”
Jurney was born in Washington D.C. on June 10, 1940. Before moving to Clarke County, he worked as a firefighter in Washington, D.C., where he retired as a captain. During his off hours, he was an ardent fan of bluegrass music and for years was a stockholder in the Birchmere, the popular music hall in Alexandria.
“That’s where I met the musicians, and I knew all the agents,” Jurney told The Star in 2019 for a story promoting upcoming concerts.
Trenary met the Jurneys while living in the the Shenandoah Farm community of Clarke County where his parents were friends with the Jurneys.
“Frank used to have concerts in the Farms to help raise money for the local Volunteer Fire Department,” Trenary said. “When I took over the [athletic director] position, I was looking for ways to raise money for the athletic department. I thought about Frank and approached him about helping us with a Bluegrass Fundraiser. He and Mrs. Cyndy jumped right on board and it took off from there.”
In 2019, Jurney bowed out of organizing the concert series. Booking the bands and was too much work for someone with ailing health.
Jurney had been diagnosed with Stage IV throat cancer in 1998 and underwent an experimental cure that involved massive levels of radiation. The treatment gave him 20 more years, but scar tissue developed in his throat. Eventually, he had to use a feeding tube to get adequate nutrition. He also suffered from heart problems.
“I don’t regret it. It’s been a good ride,” Jurney told The Star in 2019 shortly before handing over responsibilities of the concert series to high school staff. “Oh Lord, I’ve had a wonderful life. And I’ve loved every minute of it.”
Trenary said Jurney graciously coached him through the transition of the bluegrass series — now called the Eagles Bluegrass Series — and then helped Carpenter set up another series at Millbrook High School.
Jurney was a “true gentleman,” Trenary said. “Frank has made a positive impact on everything and everyone that came in contact with him. His memory will always be with us, and his legacy will continue through the two fundraising bluegrass series in this area.”
A celebration of Jurney’s life will be held later this year.
