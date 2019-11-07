WINCHESTER — The new Top of Virginia Bluegrass Series kicks off Saturday with performances by Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out and the Lonesome Highway Reunion Band.
The concert takes place at Millbrook High School, 251 First Woods Drive.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.
Order tickets at topofvirginiabluegrass.com ($30 in advance) or buy at the door ($35).
Proceeds go toward agriculture programs of Frederick County Public Schools.
