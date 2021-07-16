WINCHESTER — The Virginia Chamber Foundation (VCF) is continuing its Blueprint Virginia 2030 Regional Tour, and Region 8’s virtual meeting is coming up.
Virtual meetings have been scheduled in every GO Virginia region throughout the state. GO Virginia, or Growth and Opportunity Virginia, is the state’s business community’s initiative to collaborate on economic and workforce development activity. Region 8’s virtual meeting will be held July 28. Region 8 consists of the cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton, Waynesboro, Winchester; and the counties of Augusta, Bath, Clarke, Frederick, Highland, Page, Rockbridge, Rockingham, Shenandoah, and Warren.
Blueprint Virginia 2030 is the state chamber’s statewide strategic plan and will be submitted to the governor at the Economic Summit on Dec. 3.
These meetings will serve to foster greater regional collaboration by bringing together leaders in business, economic development, workforce, education and housing as well as other community representatives from across Virginia to provide input for the next statewide strategic plan.
“As Virginians prepare to elect a new Governor in November, we believe that the time is right to update Blueprint Virginia and set even more ambitious policy goals to achieve long-term economic growth,” said Barry DuVal, Virginia Chamber’s president and CEO. “We must be proactive and remain vigilant as our Commonwealth works to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the coming months, we will call upon Virginia’s regional leaders and industry experts to analyze state and regional economies and identify specific economic drivers.”
Registered attendees will be invited to participate in the Blueprint Virginia 2030 Regional Tour survey, and the initial survey results will be reviewed during each meeting. Participants will also have the opportunity to hear directly from DuVal and representatives of GO Virginia for an economic update presentation from both the statewide and regional perspectives.
To register, visit virginiamainstreet.com/2021/04/12/virginia-chamber-foundation-announces-blueprint-virginia-2030-regional-tour/.
