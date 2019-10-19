WINCHESTER — The state organization that oversees Virginia’s Artisan Trail Network is once again showing signs of life, but the Winchester-Frederick County Tourism Board remains skeptical about its recovery.
An April 12 email from the Artisans Center of Virginia’s (ACV) board of directors said the statewide nonprofit “has decided to enter an evaluation period for the next three to six months in order to assess the health of the organization and how best to serve our membership. ... Upon the end of the evaluation period, a decision will be made regarding the future status of the organization.”
A full six months passed until the Artisans Center shared a follow-up on its situation. On Oct. 7, an unsigned letter to its member organizations, including the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau, stated that Phase One of what it is calling a restructuring plan has been completed.
“A comprehensive audit of our financial history was conducted by an independent auditor,” the letter states. “This fiscal assessment did not uncover any financial maleficence on the part of ACV. We did receive consultative direction regarding efficiencies.”
According to the letter, Phase Two of the restructuring plan will focus on adding members to the Artisans Center’s board of directors and identifying the programs and benefits most important to member organizations.
Tourism Board members were not impressed.
“To receive a letter that is just a half page does not provide any reason for hope or comfort,” Andy Gyurisin said at Thursday morning’s board meeting in the Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center. “This feels very closed-door.”
The Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau previously allocated $25,000 to help the Fishersville-based Artisans Center launch and support the Artisan Trail Network, which maps art-related businesses, restaurants and lodging locations in 17 regions across Virginia.
Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County are part of the Top of Virginia Artisan Trail, which launched in 2016 and included a dozen art studios, seven art-related venues, 10 agri-artisan operations, eight restaurants, five lodging destinations and 18 points of interest. Tourism Board officials said they aren’t sure if the number of local partners has changed because they can’t get current data from the Artisans Center.
Even before the center entered its restructuring period, its involvement with the Artisan Trail Network had waned significantly.
“The energy was just slowing down,” Top of Virginia Regional Chamber CEO Cynthia Schneider said.
Tourism Board Chairwoman Kristen Laise agreed, saying the Artisans Center’s marketing efforts “weren’t as strong as they could be.”
Currently, the center has no paid staff, and its board of directors has several vacancies. Tourism Board members said this may present an opportunity to locally manage the Top of Virginia Artisan Trail.
“I don’t know if we need a state organization,” said Renee Bayliss, visitor services manager for the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The bureau’s executive director, Justin Kerns, said the board needs to decide how to proceed.
“We can either wait and see how it goes with them [the Artisans Center],” Kerns said, “or maybe take some of this [Top of Virginia Artisan Trail management] in-house, at least until we hear further from the state level.”
“They’ve got a brand in place,” Laise said. “It would be a shame to lose it.”
Kerns and Bayliss plan on contacting Top of Virginia Artisan Trail partners to see if there is a desire to continue the program locally.
“If they’re not interested, it’s not worth pursuing,” Gyurisin said.
Attending Thursday morning’s Tourism Board meeting in the Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center were Chairwoman Kristen Laise and members Andy Gyurisin, Shannon Moeck, Lani Pendleton and Priya Patel. Eddie Richard and Karen Helm were absent.
