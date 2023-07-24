WINCHESTER — The column controversy has been quelled.
The Winchester Board of Architectural Review on Thursday approved new designs for the gateway columns in front of a home at 119 S. Washington St., where the homeowner previously installed round pillars that had not been given a green light by the BAR.
And yes, the new columns will be square.
Homeowner John Megale originally won the BAR's approval for square column designs last year, but what he installed at the entrance to his front walkway was not the same as what was approved. Instead of two traditional square columns, he built round ones.
The columns were among several amenities Megale added to his 203-year-old single-family home earlier this year that had not been approved in advance by the BAR. Other items included a new front doorway with panels of glass on the sides (sidelights), a pea gravel path that replaced a brick walkway leading to the front of the house and a fence that was positioned 1 foot farther back from the property line than permitted.
In March, the city ordered Megale to stop working on his home until the disputed amenities were reviewed and voted on by the BAR.
On April 6, the board ordered Megale to remove the round gateway columns, a decision that he immediately appealed. Two weeks later, on April 20, the BAR approved the sidelights, path and fence, and upheld Megale's appeal by reversing its previous decision on the columns.
That set off a firestorm in the downtown Historic District, with other property owners claiming the BAR violated its own guidelines by considering Megale's appeal sooner than allowed under its bylaws and approving columns that did not match the historic character of the property. More than two dozen homeowners filed an appeal of the BAR's April 20 reversal and asked City Council to order the removal of the columns and a repositioning of the fence to bring it 1 foot closer to the property line.
Before council could consider the appeal, the BAR once again changed its mind on the round columns and, at its meeting on June 15, ordered their removal.
Once the BAR denied the columns last month, it rendered that portion of the citizens' appeal moot. On July 11, City Council rejected the remainder of the appeal by ruling the fence could stay in its current location.
On Thursday, Megale presented new column designs to the board.
"It's a square design," he assured the BAR about the unpainted brick pillars that would frame a double fence gate.
After a brief discussion, the board voted 5-1 to approve the columns, closing a four-month battle between Megale and opposing Historic District property owners. BAR member Jennifer Wolgamott cast the lone dissenting vote after questioning whether the width of the gateway was historically appropriate for the property.
As it now stands, Megale has a clean slate with the city and all the approvals he needs to continue renovations of his home at 119 S. Washington St.
Attending Thursday's Board of Architectural Review meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairwoman Elizabeth Yo, Vice Chairman Don Packard and members Barton Chasler, Jennifer Wolgamott, Samar Jafri and Stephanie Ryall.
