WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Board of Supervisors voted 4-2 Wednesday night to approve an outdoor festival permit so Cynthia Layman can hold three events at her special event center at Waveland Farm.
Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. and supervisors J. Douglas McCarthy, Bob Wells and Gary Lofton voted in favor of granting the permit. Supervisors Blaine Dunn and Judith McCann-Slaughter voted to deny it. Shannon Trout was absent.
Layman’s 28.8-acre property is located about a mile west of Stephens City, approximately 1.5 miles east of Middle Road (Route 628) and south of Marlboro Road (Route 631).
The temporary permit will allow her to hold events with 52 attendees on Saturday, 100 attendees on Oct. 5 and 125 attendees on Oct. 19.
Although the board granted the permit, a majority of the supervisors expressed disappointment with Layman for knowingly violating county code when she hosted two special events at the property — a family reunion Sept. 14 and a wedding Sept. 21 — even though the board on Aug. 14 denied her request for a conditional-use permit on a 5-2 vote, citing traffic concerns. Dudley Rinker, whose company owns some neighboring properties, also voiced concerns about traffic, noise, road damage and hurting property values.
“I am a little disappointed that they had events knowing full well that they weren’t supposed to have events,” Wells said.
“I think everyone is disappointed with the way this one has gone, including the community and the neighborhood,” DeHaven said.
Layman told the supervisors she didn’t have time to cancel the wedding and that she got assistance from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office with traffic control.
During a public hearing on Wednesday night about Layman’s request for a festival permit, several neighbors came to her defense, saying they have not been disturbed by the events that have been hosted at Waveland Farm. Rinker, who opposed the CUP, also expressed opposition to the festival permit.
Lofton supported granting Layman the festival permit, saying she is trying to resolve traffic issues and that he has not heard complaints from residents about noise, traffic or any other issues associated with the venue.
“This just gives them the flexibility to hold those events they have already committed to,” Lofton said.
McCarthy said he was willing to vote in favor of a temporary permit for the next three events, but he hopes no additional events will be held without a CUP. He said that would be a “disservice .... to this board and to the community members that do abide by county ordinances.”
Also at the meeting, the board agreed:
To spend $56,000 to update the presentation equipment in the Board of Supervisors meeting room in the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St.
To spend $40,000 to help pay for a bike path in the northwest section of Sherando Park. The money would only be funded if the parks department receives a $10,000 PeopleForBikes grant.
To carry forward $25,834 in unspent funds from the previous fiscal year to replace a Frederick County Sheriff’s Office vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.