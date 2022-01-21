WINCHESTER — A divided Frederick County School Board voted late Thursday night to continue its requirement that everyone age 2 and older wear a face mask inside county school buildings.
The decision, which came at the end of a tense three-and-a-half-hour meeting, was received with both cheers and boos from audience members who filled the meeting room in the school administration building on Amherst Street. As supporters applauded, opponents shouted “fascist failures!” and “see you in court!” to board members.
Shortly after the special meeting began at 7:30 p.m., the board went into a private room for an executive session to seek legal consultation on how it should respond to newly inaugurated Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order stating that parents — not teachers or administrators — should decide if their children should wear face masks in school amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Youngkin’s order appears to contradict an existing state law requiring Virginia schools to follow wellness mandates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which call for the wearing of face masks in schools, so school systems throughout the state are now in the process of deciding whether they will follow Youngkin’s order, which takes effect Monday, or the CDC’s guidelines.
The closed-door discussions lasted more than an hour, during which time numerous onlookers scrambled to squeeze inside the main meeting room where more than 100 available chairs had already been filled. Even though a remote viewing room had been set up next door at James Wood Middle School, some people sidestepped a school official and two Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies and slipped into the main meeting room. When an attendee who was encouraging people to ignore the capacity restriction was asked by The Winchester Star why she was doing so, her response was, “I don’t care what you think.” She declined to give her name.
Most opponents of the county’s mask-wearing policy wore red clothing Thursday night, and a handful waved signs with slogans like “No Masks” and “Parents Choice.” Supporters of the policy had no signs but were the only people in the audience wearing face masks.
When the board members returned to the meeting room at 8:45 p.m., Chairman Brandon Monk opened the floor to comments from the audience. The highly emotional, politically charged statements that followed went on for 75 minutes, and speakers from both sides of the issue were frequently heckled, booed or cheered by members of the audience. Monk’s frequent reminders to respect the opinions of others were largely ignored.
At 10 p.m., after 24 people had addressed the board, Monk cut off public comments, noting the board members had heard sufficient arguments from the speakers and more than 300 other people who had emailed statements prior to the meeting. About 20 people in the audience who had been waiting to speak said that was unfair and stormed out of the room, with one of them yelling, “We need a new chair!” as she left.
While that was occurring, an unidentified opponent of the county’s mask mandate threatened a supporter of the initiative by saying, “Don’t think I won’t kick your a---.” A deputy from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office stepped up and the dispute quickly ended.
Once the room quieted down, the board invited Dr. Jeffrey Feit, Valley Health‘s population health and community health officer, to tell them what could happen if the county school system’s mask mandate is lifted while the region is in the midst of an outbreak of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Feit, the only medical professional who spoke on Thursday night, said there’s no way of knowing for sure, but the likely outcome would be significant COVID-19 outbreaks in the schools, possible school closures, staffing shortages due to illnesses and an increased demand for healthcare services from Winchester Medical Center.
Feit was frequently heckled by members of the audience. One man shouted that Valley Health was fueling fear about the coronavirus in order to make money. Another said the local hospital had itself to blame for being stretched thin during the pandemic because it forced out staff members who refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Following Feit’s presentation, Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent David Sovine encouraged the board to keep the mask mandate based on the advice of Feit, the CDC and the Virginia Department of Health. Opponents in the audience attempted to cut him off several times, with one woman yelling, “Sovine sucks!”
At around 10:45 p.m., board member Brian Hester made a motion to keep the mask mandate until the end of the school year or when public health officials advise it’s safe to remove face masks in schools, whichever comes first. Someone in the crowd yelled, “You’re not the governor, buddy,” insinuating the board had no power to defy Youngkin’s executive order.
After making his motion, Hester said opposition to the mask mandate was “100% political” and not in the best interest of Frederick County’s children. He also apologized for voting against establishing a school mask mandate in August, noting he was going to request a follow-up meeting in order to rescind his vote. That meeting became unnecessary two days later when then-Gov. Ralph Northam (D) issued a Public Health Emergency Order requiring the use of face masks in all school facilities.
Board member Michael Lake, who participated in the meeting via telephone, said his vote would be based on a desire to protect students and the school system’s approximately 2,300 employees. As he was speaking, fellow board member Miles Adkins, a vocal opponent of the mask mandate, rolled his eyes and shook his head “no.”
The final vote, which was cast at 11 p.m., was 4-3, with Hester, Lake, Bradley Comstock and Ellen White supporting the mask mandate and Monk, Adkins and Linda Martin saying they would rather allow parents to make the choice on behalf of their children.
Throughout the meeting, several audience members who oppose the mask mandate said they would send their kids to school on Monday without masks, regardless of what the board decided. In a Friday morning email to The Star, the school system’s director of policy and communications, Steve Edwards, wrote: “We recognize there will likely be students who will come to school on Monday and refuse to comply with the masking requirement. As has been the case throughout the current school year, our staff will work with those students and their families in an effort to get them to comply with the requirement.”
Edwards also noted that “things could still change between now and Monday based on legal challenges to the governor’s executive order and the possibility of additional guidance coming from agencies such as the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia Department of Education.”
On Friday afternoon, Winchester Public Schools issued a news release reaffirming its “commitment to universal masking” following a special School Board meeting on Thursday evening.
Universal masking for all students, staff and visitors will remain in effect, the release stated
“I eagerly anticipate the day we end universal masking,” WPS Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said. “In the meantime, I hope that our families and students will continue to support our layered mitigation strategies in order to keep schools open and students and staff safe.”
The Clarke County School Board will meet on Monday night and is expected to discuss how the school system plans to respond to Youngkin’s executive order.
Regardless of how individual school systems in Virginia decide to move forward, face masks will still be required on all school buses due to a federal mandate issued last year by the U.S. Department of Transportation in accordance with CDC recommendations.
Attending Thursday night’s special School Board meeting in the Frederick County Public Schools Administration Building, 1415 Amherst St. in Winchester, were Chairman Brandon Monk, Vice Chairman Bradley Comstock and members Michael Lake, Brian Hester, Ellen White, Miles Adkins and Linda Martin.
(2) comments
Minor correction: when Priscilla Bellido threatened me, no deputy stepped up to quell the situation. She persisted in making threats under her breath after I called out to a deputy, but to no avail.
The very first duty of any school board is to protect the safety of our students, teachers, and other school staff. Thank you to the members of the Frederick County Board of Education who voted to keep our schools safe. Please know that the tax-paying members of our county support you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.