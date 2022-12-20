The Frederick County Board of Zoning Appeals on Tuesday overruled the decision of the county zoning administrator to cite West Oaks Farm Market for violating the guidelines associated with its conditional use permit (CUP).
But the decision requires that the popular farm market on Middle Road remove the temporary bar structure from a picnic shelter and pursue necessary “permits and approvals” from the county within 120 days regarding the structures referenced in the violation.
The citation, dated Sept. 8, indicates that county officials determined that West Oaks had run afoul of its CUP by building two stages, a picnic shelter and expanding its outdoor seating.
West Oaks appealed the citation — which played out during Tuesday’s often raucous Board of Zoning Appeals hearing — citing Virginia’s “broad and protective agritourism legislation.”
The Board of Zoning Appeals voted 6-1 on the matter, with John Cline (Stonewall) dissenting.
The vote came after an hours-long hearing in which supporters of West Oaks packed the meeting room in the County Administration Building on North Kent Street. The decision allows building officials to proceed with inspecting structures on West Oaks’ property, according to County Attorney Roderick Williams.
And the farm market will be able to apply through the county for an expansion of its existing CUP or any additional permitting it does not currently hold in order to continue operating in its current manner, which includes weekend concerts.
“This was a negotiated effort to find some common ground,” said Board of Zoning Appeals Chairman Eric Lowman (Red Bud District.)
The Frederick County Board of Supervisors would have to approve any expansion of West Oaks’ current CUP.
More on the BZA’s decision will be in Thursday’s edition.
