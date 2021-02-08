WINCHESTER — Less than a month after Republican Bill Wiley won a Nov. 3 special election to Virginia’s House of Delegates, City Council appointed Democrat Richard Bell to complete the remaining year of Wiley’s term representing Winchester’s Ward 1.
While some city residents praised council for filling the vacancy quickly, others were critical of the swiftness, claiming other potential candidates were not properly advised or given enough time to apply to fill the seat.
“A community rumor circulated that Bell was being pre-selected for the vacant seat,” Winchester resident Kelly Kremer wrote in an Open Forum published on Nov. 30 by The Winchester Star. “After witnessing council’s behavior in filling the vacancy, I sadly feel the rumor carried great weight.”
Mayor and City Council President David Smith subsequently denied that Bell, who ran an unsuccessful campaign to unseat incumbent Ward 1 Republican Councilor Les Veach in the Nov. 3 election, had an inside track for the appointment to complete the final year of Wiley’s four-year council term.
City Manager Dan Hoffman noted in late November that several other candidates also expressed interest in the appointment. At least four of them — Bell, Jorge Gonzalez, Winchester Planning Commission member Brandon Pifer and former City Council representative Kevin McKannan — were interviewed by City Council during a special executive session on Nov. 24. In a public meeting held later that evening, Bell was unanimously selected by council to fill the Ward 1 seat through Dec. 31, 2021. Bell immediately indicated he would seek a full four-year term on council in this year’s general election on Nov. 2.
Wiley’s resignation from council was effective Nov. 18. According to City Code, the remaining members of council then had 30 days to advertise the vacancy, accept applications, interview candidates and vote on an appointment.
Instead, the city formally advertised the Ward 1 seat on the morning of Friday, Nov. 20, and gave prospective candidates until 5 p.m. that day to submit their resumes. Over the next two days, council members privately reached consensus on which applicants they wanted to interview. After meeting with four hopefuls during a one-hour period on Tuesday, Nov. 24, Bell was unanimously selected by council for the interim appointment.
“Why was this appointment made so swiftly?” Kremer asked in her Open Forum. “From announcement to final vote: four-and-a-half days!”
At 1 p.m. today, City Council’s Boards and Commissions Committee is expected to review potential changes to council’s appointment process.
Paula Nofsinger, human resources director at Rouss City Hall, wrote in a memo to the committee that city staff has drafted a new proposed process for selecting interim council members. One of the biggest changes would ensure that future vacancies are publicly advertised for at least seven days before candidates are vetted and selected for interviews.
“Along with any mandated requirements for the council vacancy, the qualifications shall be those that, in the judgment of the council majority, are representative of the community and are qualified by training, experience, education and interest for the fulfillment of the council vacancy’s responsibility,” the proposed appointment process states.
Following candidate interviews, which would be conducted in private, City Council will choose which person to appoint as an interim member. The formal appointment would be subject to a public vote at council’s next scheduled business meeting.
Candidates not selected by council to fill a vacancy would have their resumes put on file for three years so they could be considered for future interim appointments, the proposal states.
After reviewing Nofsinger’s appointment suggestions this afternoon, the Boards and Commissions Committee — comprised of Smith and City Council members Corey Sullivan and John Hill — will make a recommendation to the full nine-member council, which will have final say in the matter.
