WINCHESTER — Vernon Bock, a 1991 James Wood High School graduate, is returning home to become Frederick County Public Schools' assistant superintendent for administration.
"Returning to Frederick County Public Schools to serve in this position is a dream come true for me," Bock, who has been the assistant superintendent for the State College Area School District in Pennsylvania for the last five years, said in a statement. "I’m excited about the opportunity to serve the community in which I grew up and to give back to the school division where I began my career as a teacher and coach."
The hire was announced by Superintendent David Sovine during the School Board's Tuesday night meeting.
“Through a series of intensive interviews, Mr. Bock separated himself from an exceptionally strong pool of candidates thanks to his knowledge and varied experiences spanning both instruction and administrative services," Sovine said in a statement. "He is passionate about serving students and has a clear understanding of how the various departments he will supervise impact the quality of instruction and experience students have in school each day."
Bock will succeed Al Orndorff, who is retiring July 1 after a 42-year career with the school division.
In 1996, Bock began his career in education as a math teacher at James Wood High School in Frederick County. Four years later, he was named the assistant principal at Fluvanna High School. Three years later, he began working as a school-based administrator in Charlottesville City Schools.
At different points over the next 13 years, he served as assistant principal at Charlottesville High School and Charlottesville-Albemarle Technical Education Center and principal at Johnson Elementary School and Walker Upper Elementary School. Five years ago, he became the assistant superintendent for State College Area School District in State College, Pennsylvania.
He has three degrees from Shenandoah University including a bachelor's degree in mathematics and master's degrees in educational technology and educational administration. He is also pursuing a doctorate in educational leadership from Penn State.
