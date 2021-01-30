WINCHESTER — Following months of project delays caused by economic repercussions from the COVID-19 pandemic, Shenandoah University (SU) has made significant progress in its bid to renovate and improve four baseball and softball fields in Jim Barnett Park.
Originally, SU had planned to start construction in spring 2020, but Mitch Moore, senior vice president at SU, told the Winchester Parks and Recreation Advisory Board this week that the pandemic held up the project and made it necessary to split the work into two phases, beginning with the park’s Bodie Grim and Henkel Harris fields and concluding with upgrades to its Bridgeforth and Rotary fields.
When completed, Bodie Grim will become the home field for Handley High School’s baseball team and Henkel Harris will be the home field for Handley’s softball team. Bridgeforth and Rotary will become the designated home fields for SU’s baseball and softball squads.
Work on Bodie Grim and Henkel Harris began in late autumn.
Moore said SU spent about $400,000 on Bodie Grim Field, where upgrades include new bleachers and batting cages, a new playing surface, extended dugouts, a press box, concrete pads, a new scoreboard and fencing, and a walkway connecting Bodie Grim to Bridgeforth.
Construction also wrapped up recently at Henkel Harris Field, which Moore said “did not need as much work.” The playing surface was improved, the batting cage was refurbished, warm-up bullpens for Handley’s pitchers were installed and a new scoreboard with Handley’s logo was put in place.
“The fields are ready to play,” Moore told the advisory board. “I think there’s still a bit of branding to be done, but for the most part, Henkel Harris and Bodie Grim are ready to go.”
“That’s exciting news,” Parks and Recreation Advisory Board President Bill Stewart said.
Moore added that SU has not yet decided when it will start work on Bridgeforth and Rotary fields, but it could be as soon as this year.
“We formally take over the fields on Aug. 1, but if we can get it done a little bit before that and not mess anybody up, which would be our goal, that would be a benefit,” he said.
In exchange for providing improvements to the four fields, City Council agreed in July to give SU management rights to Bridgeforth and Rotary for 40 years. All four fields will remain available to other park users, including Valley League Baseball teams and the Winchester Baseball youth league, when they are not needed by SU or Handley.
Renovations to Bodie Grim and Henkel Harris cost SU nearly $600,000, Moore said, while the Bridgeforth and Rotary work will cost the school an estimated $4 million. The university paid the first $350,000 for the Bodie Grim and Henkel Harris projects, and will now keep 100% of concession sales from Bridgeforth and Rotary until it recoups $250,000 in project costs. Afterward, the university will give 35% of all Bridgeforth and Rotary concession sales to the city to make up for the revenue the park is losing by sacrificing its ability to rent those two fields to private users.
In addition to the field improvements, SU also pledged to pay $25,000 to establish a youth sports program for children from economically disadvantaged families in Winchester. Moore said this week that SU is ready to present a check to the advisory board as soon as it wants to launch the program.
Attending Monday night’s Winchester Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meeting, which was held via videoconference, were President Bill Stewart, Vice President Mike Miller and members James Lowe, Casey Stine, Chris Way, Scott Jenkins and Cal Allen. Regina Coates was absent.
