WINCHESTER — Clara Ann Perdue is accused of helping conceal a homicide victim's body. On Tuesday a prosecutor also accused her of concealing the truth about her mental status.
At a mental competency hearing on Tuesday in Frederick County Circuit Court, Heather D. Enloe, an assistant commonwealth's attorney, said Perdue was faking mental illness to avoid prosecution.
Police said Perdue, 37, confessed July 31 to helping Larry Lee Mullenax III, 26, drag and hide 22-year-old Sarah Curran’s body in a homeless encampment off Baker Lane on July 16 after she said Mullenax killed Curran. Curran, Mullenax and Perdue were homeless at the time of the killing.
Police said Mullenax confessed to beating, choking and stabbing Curran. Mullenax has been charged with first-degree murder, stabbing in commission of a felony, concealment of a body and conspiracy to concealment.
Perdue has been jailed since Aug. 7 and had a mental evaluation done by psychologist April M. Szilagyi, who found she was mentally incompetent to stand trial. Szilagyi testifed Tuesday that she reached her conclusion in part on Perdue not understanding the role of a defense attorney. She said after she explained the role, Perdue still said she thought a defense attorney would decide if she was guilty or innocent.
However, a second evaluation by psychologist William McKenna concluded that Perdue was a malingerer, a legal term for a defendant who fakes being crazy to avoid prosecution. Enloe noted Szilagyi had only found two or three cases of malingering in the 200 to 300 mental evaluations she has done.
Enloe noted Perdue is a high school graduate who passed classes to become a certified nursing assistant. She said Perdue gave a detailed statement to police about Mullenax before she was charged and said Perdue stonewalled McKenna by refusing to answer his questions about the role of a defense attorney.
"She has demonstrated at other points in her life the ability to identify a goal and move toward it," Enloe told Judge William Warner Eldridge IV. "Malingering is no different. It's just more nefarious."
Defense attorney Thomas L. Fox countered that Enloe was unqualified to assess Perdue's mental condition and it was natural for her to be defensive with McKenna. He said McKenna's conclusion was based on a "hunch."
At a Feb. 9 hearing, Perdue told Eldridge she was "borderline mentally retarded" and was born with a mental disability. But Eldridge was skeptical that Perdue didn't understand the court proceedings.
"It looks like she might be trying to game it," he told Fox. "I don't know that, but I'm struggling with it."
Despite doubts, Eldridge opted to rule Perdue incompetent, but noted she isn't off the hook. Perdue will go to a state mental hospital for evaluation and mental restoration efforts.
Perdue's status will be reviewed on Sept. 14. If found competent by the hospital, Perdue can contest the determination at another hearing.
"Ms. Perdue, you must cooperate with the evaluators," Eldridge said. "This is a close enough [mental status] case to make sure this is done and to make sure that justice is served."
(1) comment
If she's crazy, put her in a mental hospital for life. If she's not, let her rot in prison. Don't let her out ever again into public.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.