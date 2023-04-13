MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Martinsburg officials released a statement early Thursday indicating that employees discovered a body in the waste tank at the Big Springs Water Treatment plant when they arrived for work. Officials immediately contacted emergency medical services as well as the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, according to the statement.
The Big Springs plant is located at 2219 Winchester Ave., just off of U.S. 11 South. It is a direct filtration plant.
A statement released by the city of Martinsburg indicated that the tank in which the body was found was adjacent to the treatment plant. The waste tank contains materials and impurities that are removed before the purification and distribution process. None of the water in the waste tank is reintroduced into the drinking water, according to the release.
The city has consulted with all pertinent regulatory agencies to confirm the safety of Martinsburg’s drinking water, the release assured.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing. No further information was immediately available.
