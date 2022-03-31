The body found in the water off of Chincoteague by Virginia Marine Police on March 21 has been positively identified as 17-year-old Nathan Jenkins of Bentonville.
A close friend to the family said on Thursday that the identity of the body was confirmed.
Jenkins went missing after a Jon boat he was in with Cory Alles, 19, also of Bentonville, and two other friends, capsized as they were preparing to duck hunt in Chincoteague Bay on Jan. 22.
The Coast Guard recovered the boy of Alles, and the two friends were rescued by a good Samaritan.
Conditions at the time included water temperatures in the low 40s, air temperatures in the low 20s, and 12-15 mph winds.
A Salyer Funeral Home obituary for Jenkins states he was a Skyline High School junior known as “Nate-dawg” and played on the football and baseball teams. He also loved to fish, hunt and kayak and was always smiling, the obituary states.
He is survived by his parents, brother and sister, among other family members.
A prayer vigil will be held at 11 a.m. May 14 at Chincoteague Island Waterman’s Memorial with no formal funeral service to be held.
A vigil for both Alles and Jenkins was held at the Browntown Baptist Church in January.
A public celebration of life for Jenkins will take place in Front Royal at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.