WINCHESTER — The two Body Renew Fitness clubs will close Feb. 21 and their clients transferred to the new Onelife Fitness Sports Club opening in the former Gander Mountain store.
The announcement was made in a Dec. 30 email sent out by Body Renew CEO Jeremy Wright. In the email, Wright said Body Renew had been purchased by Onelife Fitness, a Northern Virginia company that plans to open a 60,000 square foot sports club at 251 Commonwealth Court. Onelife purchased the Commonwealth Court property on March 14, 2019, for $3.8 million, according to online county tax records.
The new Onelife Fitness Sports Club will open Jan. 12. The club will include an indoor salt water pool, an expansive Kids Club with basketball, a homework station, arts and crafts, three boutique studios including a Yoga/Pilates/Barre studio, a Spin Studio, an Energy Group Fitness Studio, a large functional training space, hundreds of pieces of cardio equipment, an indoor basketball court and a cardio cinema.
Wright said in a recent phone interview that Onelife had been in talks to purchase Body Renew for about 90 days, and that the business was sold roughly two weeks ago. Body Renew had been facing financial struggles, which Wright said were due to competition from other fitness centers. Body Renew has locations at 170 Delco Plaza and 201 Centre Drive, off Warrior Drive near Stephens City.
On June 27, Body Renew filed for bankruptcy with the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Virginia. According to the filing, Body Renew had liabilities of more than $1 million with assets between $0-$50,000.
“Over time we had more competition move into the marketplace,” Wright said. “And every time competition has moved in, they’ve taken a bigger piece of the market share from us and we just weren’t able to continue to offer the same quality of fitness as some of these new competitors do, when you look at what Onelife offers and what Planet Fitness offers. Based on the facts, we saw the writing on the walls that we weren’t going to be as competitive as we wanted to be. While we offer a good promise of excellent customer service, we just couldn’t offer the product that these other facilities did, which is why we chose to sell to Onelife.”
Wright said he chose to sell specifically to Onelife because he believes the business has the same philosophy as Body Renew.
“They are not just trying to be in the community, they want to be a part of the community and take care of the people and build relationships like we’ve done as a a business in Winchester,” Wright said.
Onelife Fitness Chief Operating Officer Ori Gorfine said the purchase of Body Renew allows Onelife to acquire the thousands of members currently enrolled at Body Renew. He clarified that Onelife is just purchasing the Body Renew business — not the property or building space that either Body Renew occupies.
Gorfine said all of the 75 employees of Body Renew were given the opportunity to apply for a job at the new Onelife Sports Club. Although he couldn’t guarantee that every employee would retain their job, he said Wright will have a job with Onelife. Gorfine described Wright as “a great operator in the Winchester area” and will help with the transition.
“He knows that we are excited to get into the Winchester market,” Gorfine said. “He knows that we will be a huge asset for the community. That’s our focus. Anytime we open a new location we are all about getting to know the local communities, the groups, the high schools. That’s how we operate. That’s our style. We are community driven.”
Body Renew is not the only fitness club Onelife has purchased. In the spring, Onelife took over the Gold’s Gym at 1109 Berryville Ave. in Winchester. Gold’s Gym members were automatically mapped into Onelife membership. According to Gorfine, the local Gold’s Gym will close Jan. 11, and those members will be moved to Onelife.
Gorfine said the new sports club will bring an “incredible fitness experience that doesn’t currently exist in Winchester.” He said Onelife will open Jan. 12 and a grand opening party Jan. 23.
Wright called the new Onelife “the nicest facility I’ve ever been in” and said that his Body Renew members will be moving to a facility that is “far nicer” than what they currently have. He said Body Renew members will be grandfathered, and be able to pay the same membership dues they are currently paying. Gorfine said new Onelife members will pay $29 a month.
