WINCHESTER — Winchester Rescue Mission recently received a $1,275 contribution from Maaco Collision Repair and Auto Painting.
Throughout the month of December, the Maaco bodyshop at 240 Prosperity Drive in Frederick County donated $25 to the Rescue Mission for every vehicle that came in for a repair estimate.
“The response was overwhelming, and we are incredibly proud to make this donation on behalf of our amazing Winchester community,” Kevin Kandrick, owner of the local Maaco franchise, said in a media release. “We are proud to be a part of this community, and seeing how we have all come together to find ways to give back only further demonstrates the value of working together.”
The Winchester Rescue Mission at 435 N. Cameron St. was established in July 1973 to provide emergency shelter to homeless men. It has since expanded to offer homeless shelters for women and children, free community food distributions, job training services and more. For more details, visit winrescue.org.
Maaco Collision Repair and Auto Painting has more than 400 independently owned and operated franchises in the United States and Canada. It has been named a top automotive franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine and designated a Top 200 franchise by Franchise Times. For more information, visit maaco.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.