WINCHESTER — A bogus Snapchat threat on Wednesday to shoot up a school referred to as “JHS” decreased attendance at John Handley High School and James Wood High School on Thursday.
At Handley, 465 students, about 35% of the school’s roughly 1,300 students, were absent, according to Jason Van Heukelum, Winchester Public Schools superintendent. Typically, about 65 students, or 5%, are absent.
At James Wood, 322 of the school’s approximately 1,400 students, about 23%, were absent Thursday, according to Frederick County Public Schools spokesman Steve Edwards. Typically, about 98 students, roughly 7%, are absent.
The unfounded post complained of bullying and harassment and vowed to “release gunfire” to kill 20 students and four administrators “tomorrow at 10:30 am.”
In a Wednesday email to parents, Handley Principal Sharazad Kablan said school officials and Winchester police were investigating the threat and classes would be held on Thursday.
“Additional protocols and precautions have been put in place to ensure a safe opening,” she said. “Please know Winchester Public Schools is committed to the safety of all students and staff.”
Winchester Police Department Deputy Police Chief Amanda R. Behan said in an email that eight extra officers patrolled at Handley on Thursday. “We wanted to provide assurances that any threat to the safety and security of our schools, regardless of credibility, is a priority,” she said.
“Although we were aware that this was a nationwide post, we still investigated it to the greatest extent,” Behan said.
Some James Wood parents and students worried JHS referred to James Wood. That prompted the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office to investigate. Sheriff Lenny Millholland said in an email that an “extensive” investigation determined the threat was phony and that information was relayed to Frederick County Public Schools.
“In fact, the social media posts that led to the rumors are well known and have been circulating throughout the country over an extended period of time,” said a Wednesday night message to parents from Frederick County Public Schools. “Although we have no evidence of a credible threat, we are continuing to work with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office to help ensure our schools remain safe and secure.”
