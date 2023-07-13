Comedian Lucas Bohn is returning to Winchester’s Bright Box Theater to share more stories about the trials and tribulations of being a teacher.
Bohn is a Virginia-based comedian who has turned his stint as a Loudoun County elementary school teacher into a successful comedy career. His standup routine, “Lesson Plans to Late Night,” integrates photos and real-life examples to show audiences just how rewarding but tumultuous teaching can be.
“I’m not teaching fifth grade in Loudoun County so I’m happy,” Bohn joked. “Every day I’m not a teacher is a good freakin’ day.”
Bohn first brought “Lesson Plans to Late Night” to the Bright Box Theater in June 2022, but his act has been completely revamped since last year.
“I’ll show examples of student work and there will be standup mingled in there, but it’s not the same show,” he said. “There will be different jokes, different pictures, new stories, new photos — I update it every year.”
Bright Box is only granting entry to audience members 16 and older, but Bohn said his routine is far from raunchy.
“It’s like PG-13,” he said. “It’s a slightly more mature show than the family show I did last time.”
Bohn transitioned from teaching to standup comedy in 2010 and has since appeared on the same bills as Dave Chapelle, Kevin Hart, Jimmy Fallon and more of America’s most well-known comedians.
He has found tremendous success working as a standup comedian on cruise ships. When interviewed on Thursday, Bohn was in Portugal wrapping up another summer season sailing the oceans. Other cruises he worked in recent months took him to Alaska and Hawaii.
“I’m coming back to do the Bright Box Theater. Winchester is the highlight of my summer tour,” he joked.
While Bohn said he loves being a standup comedian on cruise ships, his heart will always be in small clubs and intimate theaters.
“When I’m on a cruise ship, I’m performing in front of 1,600 people. It’s a large theater. You can’t really connect with an audience that’s in the third mezzanine of a theater,” he said. “I like performing in clubs and small theaters because you can really get up close with the audience. ... You get instant feedback and I really like that.”
Bohn also loves being a businessman. In 2018, he and his brother-in-law, Steven Jones, launched BOJO Entertainment, a Lovettsville-based company that promotes and manages up-and-coming comedians.
“That’s exploded,” Bohn said of BOJO. “In three years, I might be to the point where I can open doors for other guys I know.”
Bohn said it would be great if his comedy career expanded into national tours, television performances and movie roles, but he relishes what he’s doing now and won’t complain if nothing changes.
“I’m not one of those people who says, ‘In five years, I want to have my own show,’” he said. “In five years, if I’m still doing standup comedy and making the money I’m making now, and I’m able to travel and provide for my family doing the thing I love, then I’ve made it.”
Tickets to Bohn’s July 21 performance at Bright Box Theater, 15 N. Loudoun St. in downtown Winchester, cost $15 for general admission or $20 for early entry to the venue. To order online, visit brightboxwinchester.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.