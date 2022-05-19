BERRYVILLE — Clarke County Administrator Chris Boise received a three-year contract extension on Tuesday.
Boies has been the county’s top-ranking, unelected official since December 2019. His original contract ran through Dec. 2, 2022. The Board of Supervisors extended it through Dec. 1, 2025.
The extension was granted after the supervisors met privately to discuss a personnel matter.
“We’re very pleased and excited” that Boies wants to continue working for the county, said board Chairman David Weiss. “He’s done an excellent job.” Weiss, the Buckmarsh District’s supervisor, said Boies is “a great leader ... who wants to make Clarke County a better place.”
“Chris has shown great leadership ... to make sure everyone’s points are heard,” he said, referring to county residents.
Although he reports directly to the board, Boies always keeps in mind that he ultimately works for the public, Weiss said. He added that Boise “has a great aptitude for bringing people together.”
Should he resign, Boies is expected to give the supervisors at least 90 days written notice, the contract extension shows.
Boies earns an annual salary of about $148,956. He will receive future raises that the supervisors approve for all county employees, Weiss said. The county’s adopted budget for fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1, includes a 6% pay raise for all full-time county employees.
Before coming to Clarke County, Boies was assistant vice president of business operations for facilities administration at George Mason University. He previously served stints as Lord Fairfax Community College’s vice president of finance and administrative services, Shenandoah County’s planning and zoning director, and New Market’s town manager.
In 2017, Boies earned a doctorate of education in administrative leadership from Shenandoah University. He previously earned a master’s degree in public administration and an undergraduate degree from James Madison University. Boies succeeded David Ash, who was county administrator for almost 29 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.