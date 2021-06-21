BERRYVILLE — Shentel is working on proposals to provide broadband service to various parts of Clarke County without it, County Administrator Chris Boies confirmed.
Boies said he doesn't yet know exactly where broadband, also known as high-speed internet, would be extended or how much it would cost, either for the county or new customers that the company would acquire. Yet the total project cost would be "in the millions," he said.
"There are a lot of issues to work out," he said. "We (county officials) will need to fully vet and review their proposals" when submitted.
Intentions are to seek a Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) grant and put American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds toward it, he said.
Officials maintain that broadband has become a vital utility — just like water/sewer or electrical service — because a lot of business is being done online and students frequently need it to do lessons at home. The latter became particularly evident, they say, during the COVID-19 pandemic when students participated in classes via the internet while school buildings were closed.
Yet many parts of the mostly rural county, outside of Berryville and Boyce, have no broadband connections. According to officials, many providers are reluctant to extend the service to areas without specific numbers of homes and/or businesses because it's hard for them to recover the costs.
VATI is a Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (VHCD) program intended to help bring broadband to areas lacking it.
During the past two years, the county used a $209,513 VATI grant to extend broadband to about 100 households in the White Post area as part of a joint project with Comcast. The company provided a $119,463 matching grant for a total project cost of $328,976. Boies said he understands the customers are happy with the service.
The White Post project involved Comcast installing roughly five miles of fiber-optic cable to deliver broadband to the homes. A Shentel project, Boies said, will involve "fixed wireless," or delivering broadband via radio waves from antennas installed on high structures, including buildings, telecommunications masts and/or water towers.
Clarke County's zoning ordinance generally bans the construction of new lattice-style telecommunications towers because some people consider them obtrusive. So-called "monopoles," which frequently are used to mount cellular phone antennas, can be less noticeable on the landscape, county planning officials have said.
However, the county amended the ordinance in 2019 to allow small-scale lattice towers rising no more than 100 feet above the ground, mainly for fixed wireless use. The amendment came after broadband providers told county officials it's easier for them to install equipment on lattice towers, as well as to maintain the equipment and the towers.
For as large of a project as the county wants to tackle, fixed wireless broadband would cost much less than using fiber-optic cable, Boies said.
"Fiber to the house is the Cadillac" of broadband service, he said. And, "fixed wireless would be a significant improvement over what (internet service) most people have now."
No internet service is available in some parts of the county, he mentioned.
The county decided to work with Shentel on a fixed wireless project because of its past experience in developing one in Albemarle County, said Boies.
Recently, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors voted to accept almost $2.84 million in ARPA funds to put toward COVID-19 pandemic and recovery expenses. The board has since unofficially decided to spend the bulk of that money on improving broadband and water infrastructure.
Using both VATI and ARPA funds, "no local tax dollars would be going toward a project" with Shentel, Boies emphasized.
In July, the county must notify the state of its intentions to seek a VATI grant. County officials plan to meet with VHCD officials during the next few weeks, Boies said, to get their input on expanding broadband and find out what kind of chance the county stands as far as obtaining a grant.
If the VHCD responds favorably, county officials will submit a formal application for a grant in September. It's anticipated that grant recipients will be announced in December, Boies added.
