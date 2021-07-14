WINCHESTER — A truck bomb threat triggered a lockdown and slowed traffic Tuesday.
The incident was reported to police at 6:34 a.m. It occurred in the intersection near the Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury retirement community at 300 Westminster-Canterbury Drive, according to Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland.
He said in an email that the driver of a truck, which was stopped in the roadway, led police to believe there was a bomb in the vehicle. The driver, identified as Daniel Turner Grady Jr., was arrested by Winchester police at 7:14 a.m. after Westminster-Canterbury security guards located him banging on doors on the property.
A state police bomb squad unit, including a bomb robot and explosives-sniffing dog, was deployed to the scene. Traffic at Westminster-Canterbury Drive, Northwestern Pike (U.S. 50) and Tudor Drive were closed to traffic, and businesses in the area were locked down. They reopened at 9:57 a.m. Tuesday.
"These events caused issues with people who needed to be at work," Milholland said. "But we had to err on the side of caution until we were able to confirm there were no threats to the public."
The 44-year-old Grady, whose address was unavailable Tuesday night, was charged with larceny and trespassing with intent to destroy property.
