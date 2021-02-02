WINCHESTER — City Council’s Finance Committee is expected to meet today to discuss a bond refinancing option that could save Winchester more than a million bucks.
According to documents provided by Rouss City Hall, favorable interest rates could make it possible for Winchester to issue a $21 million bond that would pay off the remaining balance of a $28,635,000 bond that was issued in 2012. The 2012 bond was also issued to save money on the repayment of previously issued bonds.
Bonds are a type of loan used by municipalities to pay for infrastructure improvements, repairs and replacements. They can be issued by banks and paid back over a pre-determined period of time — 20 years, for example — or sold to private investors who expect to make back their money plus interest when the bonds are repaid by local governments.
In 2012, Winchester authorized a $28,635,000 low-interest bond to pay off some of its older bonds that had higher interest rates. At that time, the city’s chief financial officer, Mary Blowe, said she anticipated saving about $1 million in interest payments. As it turned out, the refinancing saved the city $2.2 million.
Now, Blowe is recommending another bond refinancing. According to documents she submitted to the Finance Committee, current interest rates are so favorable that the new $21 million bond could pay off Winchester’s remaining debt from 2012 and save an estimated $1,215,050 in interest charges.
The Finance Committee, comprised of Mayor David Smith and City Councilors Judy McKiernan and Richard Bell, is scheduled to meet at 1:30 p.m. today via videoconference. It will share its recommendation on Blowe’s proposal with the full City Council, which will then make a final decision on whether to pursue the $21 million bond issuance.
Today’s committee meeting is expected to be streamed live via the city’s website, winchesterva.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.