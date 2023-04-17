A Frederick County Middle School teacher who allegedly had “inappropriate contact” on more than one occasion with a 12-year-old student was denied bond Monday afternoon in Winchester-Frederick County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
Emily Shay Walker, 23, faces a felony count of indecent liberties with a child while in a custodial role. She was arrested in March following a police investigation.
Walker and the male victim, who has since turned 13, are alleged to have kissed on school property on multiple occasions, according to a March media release from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. “It has been alleged that Walker had inappropriate contact with a 12-year-old student on more than one occasion,” the release stated. “Evidence of hundreds of text messages exchanged between Walker and the student, over the course of several weeks, indicated an escalation in expectations of physical contact.”
Before denying bond, Judge Kimberly Athey said, “Given the age of the student, given the admission to having kissed the child during the school day, given the number of text messages found on the phone, I’m going to leave in place what I set myself during the previous hearing.”
Legal counsel representing Walker spoke about her ties to the Frederick County area and that, if released from custody, she would move back in with her parents, who reside in the county. Walker graduated in 2017 from Sherando High School — one of Frederick County Public Schools’ three high schools. She later attended Laurel Ridge Community College and Shepherd University. She has no prior criminal record, according to her attorney, William Bassler.
Walker, who was a physical education teacher, was one of two Frederick County Public Schools employees arrested on March 23 for allegedly having inappropriate relations with students.
Matthew Jurgen Geyer, 41, of Inwood, West Virginia — a teacher’s aide at Sherando High School — was charged with a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor for alleged sexual contact with a student off school grounds. His bond was denied in late March.
“The judge determined the appeal for bond was inappropriate at that time and ordered the defendant to be held at the end of the hearing,” Frederick County Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Robbins said when reached by phone.
Geyer remains in custody at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center near Winchester. He is alleged to have had a consensual sexual encounter with a 16-year-old male student at the victim’s home “after the two met through a social media app a few months ago,” according to a media release from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office dated March 23.
His next court appearance is scheduled for July 24.
Earlier this year, Kyle Ray Hendrickson, 37, who worked as a substitute teacher at James Wood High School in Frederick County, was indicted on two felony counts of indecent liberties with a minor while in a custodial role. He is accused of touching a juvenile to perform an act of fellatio at school, according to court documents. He was arrested Feb. 11 and released from the regional jail on Feb. 17 on a $10,000 bond.
His next court date is April 28.
