WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday night to issue a $3.2 million general obligation bond to finance the acquisition of land and design/construction services for the new Robert E. Aylor Middle School.
The $48.7 million school is slated to open in the fall of 2021 on a 57-acre site at 471 White Oak Road near Stephens City. It will replace the 50-year-old, 115,000-square-foot Aylor Middle School on Aylor Road.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the new school was held in September. The building will be 147,355 square feet with room for 1,016 students.
The county must pay back the $3.2 million to the Virginia Public School Authority on or before July 15, 2030.
General obligation bonds approved earlier this year in the amount of about $45.5 million through the VPSA are to finance the rest of the project.
The board also voted unanimously to spend $102,000 to cover 10 months of costs associated with maintaining and operating Sunnyside Plaza, located off North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522) near Va. 37. The county purchased the 70,614-square-foot shopping center on Aug. 26 for additional office space, as the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St. in Winchester has reached capacity. Deputy County Administrator Jay Tibbs previously said the rental income from five tenants on the property is sufficient to cover the $102,000 maintenance costs, so no taxpayer dollars are needed.
Shawnee Supervisor Shannon Trout pointed out that the supervisors agreed to appropriate $102,000 for maintenance and operations of Sunnyside Plaza “without hesitation.”
“I wanted to bring this up because every single time the School Board approaches this board with similar requests, generally using the words ‘maintenance’ and ‘operations’ or something even more specific, it comes under great scrutiny from the board,” Trout said. “And I want us to begin thinking about why that is.”
Trout said the Frederick County School Board, like the Board of Supervisors, is elected by the county’s residents. She said the School Board selects the school division’s superintendent in the same way the Board of Supervisors selects its county administrator. She questioned why the board has so much trust in County Administrator Kris Tierney and Deputy County Administrator Jay Tibbs but not Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent David Sovine.
No board members responded to Trout’s comments.
Also at the meeting, Shawn Graber, who is running as the Republican candidate for the Back Creek District seat on the Board of Supervisors in the Nov. 5 election, addressed a proposed ordinance amendment the supervisors are considering to make telecommunications towers a by-right use, if they are no more than 50 feet in height from the ground.
The proposed change, which will go before the Planning Commission and the Board of Supervisors at meetings later this year, is to help under-served areas of the county have better internet service.
Graber said he was very encouraged by the proposal. But he noted that the west side of Interstate 81 has mountains and other topography that would affect the ability of a tower to operate, especially in the Back Creek District. He said he would like the supervisors to consider using I-81 as a dividing line for different height restrictions for the towers.
He told The Star after the meeting that towers in several parts of western Frederick County may need to be taller than 50 feet. He said allowing internet service providers to build telecommunications towers on an as-needed basis is way to bring internet service to underserved areas of the county without costing taxpayers.
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St. were Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. and board members J. Douglas McCarthy, Judith McCann-Slaughter, Bob Wells, Gary Lofton, Blaine Dunn and Shannon Trout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.