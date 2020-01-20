Bonnie Mae Pelzer-Pugliese, 59, of Winchester, Virginia passed away on January 16, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Pelzer-Pugliese was born in 1960, in Maryland the daughter of Joyce Pelzer of Conway, South Carolina and the late Richard Pelzer. She was a graduate of Thomas Stone High School in Waldorf, Maryland. Mrs. Pelzer-Pugliese was an in-home caregiver and attended Grace Downtown Church in Winchester, Virginia.
Surviving with her mother are her daughters, Amber Nixon of Winchester, Virginia and Ashley Dingus (Kevin) of Charles Town, West Virginia; sons, William McClay (Lauren) of Stevensville, Maryland and Travis Pugliese (fiancée, Mariah) of Winchester, Virginia; 12 grandchildren, Alissa, Nicholas, Jaycob, Landon, Brody, Ryelin, Nyela, Cody, Macie, Easton, Chase, and Maverick: and great grandchildren, Hayden and a baby girl due in 6 weeks. She is also survived by two sisters, Helen and Carolyn; and one brother, Richard.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life at 12 pm on Sunday, January 26th, at the family home.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.