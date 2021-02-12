Book signing
Local author Diane Wright will signs copie of her new children’s book “Avoid Angry Alligators” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Winchester Book Gallery, 7 N. Loudoun St.
A retired Frederick County teacher, Wright wrote and illustrated the book, which she says is created in the style of Dr. Seuss with many positive messages, such as “Celebrate constantly like a charming cheetah I know/And you will have happiness from head to toe.”
Look for Wright walking along the Loudoun Street Mall before her signing Saturday. She’ll be wearing her storytelling costume (she says it’s a cross between Mary Poppins and Marie Antoinette).
Graphic novel book club
Do you love graphic novels so much you just have to talk about it? Maybe you can’t squeeze in a full novel each month but you still want to talk about books? Handley Library has started a new book club for adults that will feature a different graphic novel each month.
This group will meet virtually on the last Wednesday of each month via Zoom. The first meeting is 7 p.m. Feb. 24.
Register at https://www.handleyregional.org/graphic-novel
These selections are available as eBooks on www.hoopladigital.com. For more information, email afoote@handleyregional.org.
The book for February is “Pulp” by Ed Brubaker, illustrated by Sean and Jacob Phillips. This title is also available as a physical copy through all three library branches.
About “Pulp”: Max Winters, a pulp writer in 1930s New York, finds himself drawn into a story not unlike the tales he churns out at five cents a word — tales of a Wild West outlaw dispensing justice with a six-gun. But will Max be able to do the same when pursued by bank robbers, Nazi spies, and enemies from his past?
