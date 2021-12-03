WINCHESTER — Kimberli Ball and Abigail MacKnight will be signing copies of their new children’s book, “Ten Bumbling Chefs,” from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the Winchester Book Gallery on the Loudoun Street Mall.
Ten percent of net proceeds from sales will be donated to the Highland Food Pantry in Winchester.
From 2-4 p.m. Sunday, 80-year-old Becky Kitts of Clear Brook will be signing copies of “Until Forever,” which is a compilation of 20-plus years of Christian poetry.
Winchester Book Gallery is located at 7 N. Loudoun St.
